Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonmanvintageworld warpublic domainportraitclothingC&NWRR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, towerman R.W. Mayberry of Elmhurst, Ill., at the Proviso yard. 