North American B-25 bomber is prepared for painting on the outside assembly line, North American Aviation, Inc., Inglewood…
Children looking at globe, travel editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
On North American's outdoor assembly line, a painter cleans the tail section of a P-51 fighter prior to spraying the olive…
Children looking at globe, travel editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…
Children looking at globe, travel editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Another North American B-25 bomber rolls off the final assembly line to join other ships on the outdoor assembly line, North…
Globe reading textbook, creative education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Mounting motor on a Fairfax B-25 bomber, at North American Aviation, Inc., plant in Inglewood, Calif.
Globe reading textbook png, creative education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Employees on the "Sunshine" assembly line at North American's plant put the finishing touches on another B-25 bomber…
Globe reading textbook, creative education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
On North American's outdoor assembly line, employees rush a B-25 to completion, North American Aviation, Inglewood, Calif.
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
Making wiring assemblies at a junction box on the fire wall for the right engine of a B-25 bomber, North American Aviation…
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
Part of the cowling for one of the motors for a B-25 bomber is assembled in the engine department of North American…
Call for peace Instagram post template
Riveting team working on the cockpit shell of a B-25 i.e. C-47 bomber at the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…
Make love not war Instagram post template
Another North American B-25 bomber rolls off the final assembly line to join other ships on the outdoor assembly line, North
Traveler collage remix, editable lifestyle design
A nose wheel and landing gear assembly for a B-25 bomber under construction in a western aircraft plant, North American…
History quote Facebook story template
New B-25 bombers lined up for final inspection and tests at the flying field of an aircraft plant, North American Aviation…
Hiring blog banner template, editable text
Switch boxes on the firewalls of B-25 bombers are assembled by women workers at North American Aviation, Inc.'s Inglewood…
Globe reading textbook, creative education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sheet metal parts are numbered with this pneumatic numbering machine in North American's sheet metal department, North…
Globe reading textbook, creative education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…
Vote now Instagram poster template, editable text and design
B-25 bomber planes at the North American Aviation, Incorporated being hauled along an outdoor assembly line with an…
Hiring Instagram post template, editable text
Employees at North American Aviation, Incorporated, assembling the cowling on Allison motors for the P-51 fighter planes…
Regret quote Facebook story template
Woman working on an airplane motor at North American Aviation, Inc., plant in Calif.
Military service Instagram post template, editable text
View of the B-25 final assembly line at North American Aviation's Inglewood, California, plant
Jobs Instagram post template, editable text
P-51 ("Mustang") fighter plane in construction, North American Aviation, Inc., Los Angeles, Calif.
