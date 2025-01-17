Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageplantpersonbuildingmanvintagefactorywaterworld warThis sheet of synthetic rubber coming off the rolling mill at the plant is now ready for drying, B.F. Goodrich Co., Akron, Ohio. Synthetic rubber made by the "ameripol" process is derived from butadiene (a petroleum derivative). 