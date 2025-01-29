rawpixel
Santa Fe R.R. going through Yucca, Arizona; a watering and refueling stop
Memorial day Instagram post template
Santa Fe R.R. streamliner, the "Super Chief," being serviced at the depot, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Servicing these diesel…
Santa Fe R.R. train, Melrose, New Mexico
Santa Fe R.R. yards, Argentine, Kansas. Argentine yard is at Kansas City, Kansas
A completely overhauled engine on the transfer table at the Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe Railroad locomotive shops…
Santa Fe R.R. streamliner, the "super Chief," being serviced at the depot, Albuquerque, N.M. Servicing of these diesel…
A completely overhauled engine on the transfer table at the Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe railroad locomotive shops…
A east bound Union Pacific railroad freight train waiting in a siding, Alray, Calif. Coming up through Cajon Pass. The Santa…
Westbound freight train stopping for water, Melrose, New Mexico
Santa Fe R.R. west bound freight stopping for water, Melrose, New Mexico
West bound Santa Fe R.R. freight train waiting in a siding to meet an east bound train, Ricardo, New Mexico
Activity in the Santa Fe R.R. yard, Los Angeles, Calif. All switch lights, head lights and lamps have been shaded from above…
Flagman standing at a distance behind a Santa Fe R.R. west bound freight train during a stop, Bagdad, Calif.
A freight train stopping for coal and water at a siding enroute to Gallup, New Mexico, near Laguna, N.M.
Servicing engines at coal and sand chutes at Argentine yard, Santa Fe R.R., Kansas City, Kansas
Santa Fe R.R. line leaving Cadiz, Calif. This town is a junction point with a branch going to Phoenix, Ariz.
Washing one of the Santa Fe R.R. 54 hundred horse power diesel freight locomotives in the roundhouse, Argentine, Kansas.…
West-bound passenger train going around a curve on the Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe railroad between Winslow and Seligman…
West bound Santa Fe R.R. freight train stopping for water, Tolar, New Mexico
Flagman standing behind his train to flag oncoming trains at a small siding between Laguna, New Mexico and Gallup, New…
Santa Fe R.R. yard, Gallup, New Mexico
