Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecloudsblue skyskybuildingsmokevintageworld warpublic domainA completely overhauled engine on the transfer table at the Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe Railroad locomotive shops, Albuquerque, New Mexico. 