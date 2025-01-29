rawpixel
Pennsylvania R.R. ore docks, a "Hulett" unloader in operation, Cleveland, Ohio
Pennsylvania R.R. ore docks, a "Hulett" ore unloader in operation, Cleveland, Ohio
Pennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading ore from a lake freighter by "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland, Ohio
Pennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland, Ohio
Unloading a lake freighter at the Pennsylvania Railroad iron ore docks by means of Hulett unloaders, Cleveland, Ohio. In the…
Pennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading iron ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland, Ohio
Pennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland, Ohio
Pennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading iron ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloader, Cleveland, Ohio
Pennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland, Ohio
Pennsylvania R.R. iron ore docks, unloading ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" ore unloaders
Pennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading iron ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland, Ohio
After the ore is weighed in the "Hewlett" i.e. "Hulett" machine it is dropped in the waiting hopper cars below; Pennsylvania…
Pennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland, Ohio
Pennsylvania R.R. Railroad ore docks, unloading iron ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland…
Pennsylvania R.R. Railroad ore docks, unloading iron ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland…
Loading coal into a lake freighter at the Pennsylvania Railroad docks, Sandusky, Ohio
Loading a freighter with coal at one of the three coal docks owned by the Pennsylvania Railroad, Sandusky, Ohio
Ore being unloaded from the lake steamer Algosoo of Sault Ste. Marie at Pennsylvania R.R. ore docks, Sandusky, Ohio
Loading a lake freighter with coal for shipment to other lake ports, Sandusky, Ohio
Loading coal into a lake freighter at the Pennsylvania Railroad docks, Sandusky, Ohio
Loading coal into a lake freighter at the Pennsylvania Railroad docks, Sandusky, Ohio
