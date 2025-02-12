rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
War production workers at the Heil Company making gasoline trailer tanks for the U.S. Army Air Corps, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.…
Save
Edit Image
personvintageworld warpublic domainclothingbluewomanpainting
Working women poster template
Working women poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView license
War production workers at the Heil Company making gasoline trailer tanks for the U.S. Army Air Corps, Milwaukee, Wis. Mrs.…
War production workers at the Heil Company making gasoline trailer tanks for the U.S. Army Air Corps, Milwaukee, Wis. Mrs.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506878/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain license
D-Day heroes poster template
D-Day heroes poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640953/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView license
War production workers at the Heil Company making gasoline trailer tanks for the U.S. Army Air Corps., Milwaukee, Wisconsin.…
War production workers at the Heil Company making gasoline trailer tanks for the U.S. Army Air Corps., Milwaukee, Wisconsin.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507100/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Empowering women poster template, editable text & design
Empowering women poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11490106/empowering-women-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Lucile Mazurek, age 29, ex-housewife, husband going into the service, working on black-out lamps to be used on the gasoline…
Lucile Mazurek, age 29, ex-housewife, husband going into the service, working on black-out lamps to be used on the gasoline…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504073/photo-image-face-person-blackFree Image from public domain license
Strong girls united poster template, editable advertisement
Strong girls united poster template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719914/strong-girls-united-poster-template-editable-advertisementView license
Agnes Cliemka, age 23, married and husband may be going into the service any day, Heil and Co., Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Agnes…
Agnes Cliemka, age 23, married and husband may be going into the service any day, Heil and Co., Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Agnes…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506287/photo-image-person-vintage-world-warFree Image from public domain license
Women of power, editable flyer template for branding
Women of power, editable flyer template for branding
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719350/women-power-editable-flyer-template-for-brandingView license
Lucile Mazurek, age 29, ex-housewife, husband going into the service. Working on black-out lamps to be used on the gasoline…
Lucile Mazurek, age 29, ex-housewife, husband going into the service. Working on black-out lamps to be used on the gasoline…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504418/photo-image-face-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Women of power poster template, editable advertisement
Women of power poster template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720213/women-power-poster-template-editable-advertisementView license
Helen Ryan, age 41 (with cap), widow and used to work in a show factory, Heil and Co., Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Agnes Cliemka…
Helen Ryan, age 41 (with cap), widow and used to work in a show factory, Heil and Co., Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Agnes Cliemka…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504041/photo-image-person-building-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Women of power email header template, customizable design
Women of power email header template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720421/women-power-email-header-template-customizable-designView license
Enola O'Connell, age 32, widow and mother of one child, ex-housewife, now only woman welder at Heil and Co., Milwaukee, Wisc.
Enola O'Connell, age 32, widow and mother of one child, ex-housewife, now only woman welder at Heil and Co., Milwaukee, Wisc.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502173/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain license
Equality for women poster template, editable advertisement
Equality for women poster template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720264/equality-for-women-poster-template-editable-advertisementView license
Enola O'Connell, age 32, widow and mother of one child. Ex-housewife, now she is the only woman welder at Heil and Co.…
Enola O'Connell, age 32, widow and mother of one child. Ex-housewife, now she is the only woman welder at Heil and Co.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7509035/photo-image-hand-face-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Women of power Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Women of power Twitter ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720671/women-power-twitter-template-editable-text-designView license
War production workers at the Vilter Manufacturing Company making M5 and M7 guns for the U.S. Army, Milwaukee, Wis. Ex-stage…
War production workers at the Vilter Manufacturing Company making M5 and M7 guns for the U.S. Army, Milwaukee, Wis. Ex-stage…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503871/photo-image-hand-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Strong girls united email header template, customizable design
Strong girls united email header template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720318/strong-girls-united-email-header-template-customizable-designView license
War production workers at the Vilter Manufacturing Company making M5 and M7 guns for the U.S. Army, Milwaukee, Wis. Ex…
War production workers at the Vilter Manufacturing Company making M5 and M7 guns for the U.S. Army, Milwaukee, Wis. Ex…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506748/photo-image-face-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Equality for women, editable flyer template for branding
Equality for women, editable flyer template for branding
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719235/equality-for-women-editable-flyer-template-for-brandingView license
Gist inspector, Mrs. Mary Betchner inspecting one of the 25 cutters for burrs before inserting it in the inside of a 105mm.…
Gist inspector, Mrs. Mary Betchner inspecting one of the 25 cutters for burrs before inserting it in the inside of a 105mm.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505650/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Strong girls united Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Strong girls united Twitter ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720576/strong-girls-united-twitter-template-editable-text-designView license
Painting the American insignia on airplane wings is a job that Mrs. Irma Lee McElroy, a former office worker, does with…
Painting the American insignia on airplane wings is a job that Mrs. Irma Lee McElroy, a former office worker, does with…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508172/photo-image-hand-airplane-faceFree Image from public domain license
Equality for women email header template, customizable design
Equality for women email header template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720556/equality-for-women-email-header-template-customizable-designView license
Answering the nation's need for womanpower, Mrs. Virginia Davis made arrangement for the care of her two children during the…
Answering the nation's need for womanpower, Mrs. Virginia Davis made arrangement for the care of her two children during the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508262/photo-image-hand-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Equality for women Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Equality for women Twitter ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720767/equality-for-women-twitter-template-editable-text-designView license
Women from all fields have joined the production army, Corpus Christi, Texas. Miss Grace Weaver, a civil service worker at…
Women from all fields have joined the production army, Corpus Christi, Texas. Miss Grace Weaver, a civil service worker at…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508419/photo-image-star-hand-planeFree Image from public domain license
Women driving poster template
Women driving poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13184402/women-driving-poster-templateView license
Pearl Harbor widows have gone into war work to carry on the fight with a personal vengeance, Corpus Christi, Texas. Mrs.…
Pearl Harbor widows have gone into war work to carry on the fight with a personal vengeance, Corpus Christi, Texas. Mrs.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503823/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Feminist powerful quote, editable flyer template
Feminist powerful quote, editable flyer template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719042/feminist-powerful-quote-editable-flyer-templateView license
Bowen and Olsen, a riveter and her supervisor, in the Assembly and Repair Dept. at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Bowen and Olsen, a riveter and her supervisor, in the Assembly and Repair Dept. at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504213/photo-image-clouds-airplane-skyFree Image from public domain license
Empowering women Instagram post template, editable text
Empowering women Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10325226/empowering-women-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Mary Louise Stepan, 21, used to be a waitress. She has a brother in the air corps. She is working on transport parts in the…
Mary Louise Stepan, 21, used to be a waitress. She has a brother in the air corps. She is working on transport parts in the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503207/photo-image-hand-face-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Empowering women Instagram story template, editable text
Empowering women Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11490883/empowering-women-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Painting the American insignia on airplane wings is a job that Mrs. Irma Lee McElroy, a former office worker, does with…
Painting the American insignia on airplane wings is a job that Mrs. Irma Lee McElroy, a former office worker, does with…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502146/photo-image-star-hand-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
Strong girls united Instagram story template, editable text and funky design
Strong girls united Instagram story template, editable text and funky design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697964/strong-girls-united-instagram-story-template-editable-text-and-funky-designView license
Lorena Craig is cowler under civil service at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Lorena Craig is cowler under civil service at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505945/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Strong girls united Instagram post template, editable text
Strong girls united Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11867750/strong-girls-united-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bowen, a riveter, and Olsen, her supervisor, in the Assembly and Repair Dept. at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Bowen, a riveter, and Olsen, her supervisor, in the Assembly and Repair Dept. at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506443/photo-image-airplane-person-manFree Image from public domain license