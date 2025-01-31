rawpixel
Santa Fe RR freight train about to leave for the West Coast from Corwith yard, Chicago, Ill., Santa Fe R.R. trip
Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe railroad conductor George E. Burton and engineer J.W. Edwards comparing time before pulling…
Servicing engines at coal and sand chutes at Argentine yard, Santa Fe R.R., Kansas City, Kansas
Washing one of the Santa Fe R.R. 54 hundred horse power diesel freight locomotives in the roundhouse, Argentine, Kansas.…
West bound Santa Fe R.R. freight train waiting in a siding to meet an east bound train, Ricardo, New Mexico
Santa Fe R.R. streamliner, the "Super Chief," being serviced at the depot, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Servicing these diesel…
Santa Fe R.R. freight train about to leave for the West Coast from Corwith yard, Chicago, Ill.
Santa Fe R.R. locomotive shops, Topeka, Kansas
Santa Fe R.R. west bound freight stopping for water, Melrose, New Mexico
The giant 10 million bushel grain elevator of the Santa Fe R.R., Kansas
A completely overhauled engine on the transfer table at the Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe Railroad locomotive shops…
A completely overhauled engine on the transfer table at the Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe railroad locomotive shops…
At the Santa Fe R.R. tie plant, Albuquerque, New Mexico. The ties made of pine and fir, are seasoned for eight months. The…
Santa Fe R.R. near Melrose, New Mexico
Westbound freight train stopping for water, Melrose, New Mexico
C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, a general view of a classification yard at Proviso Yard, Chicago, Ill.
A freight train stopping for coal and water at a siding enroute to Gallup, New Mexico, near Laguna, N.M.
Santa Fe R.R. streamliner, the "super Chief," being serviced at the depot, Albuquerque, N.M. Servicing of these diesel…
Locomotive in a railroad yard, Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western RR (), near Chicago, Ill.()
In the Santa Fe R.R. yards, Belen, New Mexico
Locomotives over the ash pit at the roundhouse and coaling station at the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western…
