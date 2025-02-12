rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Operating a machine for putting tops on crates at a co-op orange packing plant, Redlands, Calif. Santa Fe R.R. trip
Save
Edit Image
plantfacepeoplefruitbuildingvintagefactoryworld war
Print factory poster template, editable text and design
Print factory poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817809/print-factory-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Packing oranges at a co-op orange packing plant, Redlands, Calif. Santa Fe R.R. trip
Packing oranges at a co-op orange packing plant, Redlands, Calif. Santa Fe R.R. trip
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504143/photo-image-plant-person-fruitFree Image from public domain license
World peace day Instagram post template, editable text
World peace day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10386992/world-peace-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Growers bringing in their crop to a co-op orange packing plant, Redlands, Calif. Santa Fe R.R. trip
Growers bringing in their crop to a co-op orange packing plant, Redlands, Calif. Santa Fe R.R. trip
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506167/photo-image-plant-wood-personFree Image from public domain license
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630909/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Grading oranges at a co-op orange packing plant, Redlands, Calif. Santa Fe trip
Grading oranges at a co-op orange packing plant, Redlands, Calif. Santa Fe trip
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504958/grading-oranges-co-op-orange-packing-plant-redlands-calif-santa-tripFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641405/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Grading oranges at a co-op orange packing plant, Redlands, Calif. Santa Fe trip
Grading oranges at a co-op orange packing plant, Redlands, Calif. Santa Fe trip
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506775/grading-oranges-co-op-orange-packing-plant-redlands-calif-santa-tripFree Image from public domain license
Construction services Instagram post template, editable text
Construction services Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10759474/construction-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Automatic dumper at the co-op orange packing plant, Redlands, Calif. Santa Fe trip
Automatic dumper at the co-op orange packing plant, Redlands, Calif. Santa Fe trip
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508125/photo-image-plant-wooden-personFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Two assembly line workers at the Long Beach, Calif., plant of Douglas Aircraft Company enjoy a well-earned lunch period…
Two assembly line workers at the Long Beach, Calif., plant of Douglas Aircraft Company enjoy a well-earned lunch period…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503773/photo-image-background-plant-faceFree Image from public domain license
Poetry quote Facebook story template
Poetry quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631455/poetry-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Loading oranges into a refrigerator car at a co-op orange packing plant, Redlands, Calif. Santa Fe R.R. trip
Loading oranges into a refrigerator car at a co-op orange packing plant, Redlands, Calif. Santa Fe R.R. trip
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506270/photo-image-plant-wooden-personFree Image from public domain license
D-Day Instagram post template
D-Day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641346/d-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Co-op orange packing plant, Redlands, Calif. Workman is doing the preliminary sorting, picking out the discards. Santa Fe…
Co-op orange packing plant, Redlands, Calif. Workman is doing the preliminary sorting, picking out the discards. Santa Fe…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505084/photo-image-plant-person-fruitFree Image from public domain license
Print factory Instagram story template, editable text
Print factory Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817811/print-factory-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Carefully trained women inspectors check and inspect cargo transport innerwings before they are assembled on the fuselage…
Carefully trained women inspectors check and inspect cargo transport innerwings before they are assembled on the fuselage…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503567/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Print factory blog banner template, editable text
Print factory blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817814/print-factory-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
A girl riveting machine operator at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant joins sections of wing ribs to reinforce the inner…
A girl riveting machine operator at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant joins sections of wing ribs to reinforce the inner…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502958/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Print factory Facebook post template, editable design
Print factory Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11249065/print-factory-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Washing oranges at an orange packing co-op, Redlands, Calif. Santa Fe R.R. trip
Washing oranges at an orange packing co-op, Redlands, Calif. Santa Fe R.R. trip
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502283/washing-oranges-orange-packing-co-op-redlands-calif-santa-rr-tripFree Image from public domain license
Anzac day poster template
Anzac day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640325/anzac-day-poster-templateView license
Sheet metal parts are numbered with this pneumatic numbering machine in North American's sheet metal department, North…
Sheet metal parts are numbered with this pneumatic numbering machine in North American's sheet metal department, North…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503164/photo-image-people-building-manFree Image from public domain license
No to war poster template, editable text and design
No to war poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11954904/war-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Loading oranges into refrigerator car at a co-op orange packing plant
Loading oranges into refrigerator car at a co-op orange packing plant
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508017/loading-oranges-into-refrigerator-car-co-op-orange-packing-plantFree Image from public domain license
Welcome home Facebook post template, editable design
Welcome home Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10112149/welcome-home-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Woman machinist, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
Woman machinist, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506810/woman-machinist-douglas-aircraft-company-long-beach-califFree Image from public domain license
D-Day invasion poster template
D-Day invasion poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641208/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView license
Metal parts are placed on masonite by this woman employee before they slide under the multi-ton hydropress, North American…
Metal parts are placed on masonite by this woman employee before they slide under the multi-ton hydropress, North American…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506077/photo-image-person-dark-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Back to school, education editable remix
Back to school, education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721844/back-school-education-editable-remixView license
Switch boxes on the firewalls of B-25 bombers are assembled by women workers at North American Aviation, Inc.'s Inglewood…
Switch boxes on the firewalls of B-25 bombers are assembled by women workers at North American Aviation, Inc.'s Inglewood…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506327/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Violence kills peace grows quote Facebook story template
Violence kills peace grows quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630807/violence-kills-peace-grows-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Part of the cowling for one of the motors for a B-25 bomber is assembled in the engine department of North American…
Part of the cowling for one of the motors for a B-25 bomber is assembled in the engine department of North American…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502132/photo-image-plant-airplane-personFree Image from public domain license
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11911087/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Women become skilled shop technicians after careful training in the school at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant, Long…
Women become skilled shop technicians after careful training in the school at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant, Long…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503789/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain license
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11911095/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Operating a hand drill at North American Aviation, Inc., a woman is working in the control surface department assembling a…
Operating a hand drill at North American Aviation, Inc., a woman is working in the control surface department assembling a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503955/photo-image-hand-plane-faceFree Image from public domain license
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630803/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
An A-20 bomber being riveted by a woman worker at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.
An A-20 bomber being riveted by a woman worker at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506771/photo-image-construction-plant-faceFree Image from public domain license