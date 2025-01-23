rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Busy stacks give evidence of all-out war production effort at a plant of Owens-Corning Fiberglass Corporation, Akron, Ohio
Save
Edit Image
cloudplantskybuildingsmokedarkvintagenature
Polluted city at night editable design, community remix
Polluted city at night editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328381/polluted-city-night-editable-design-community-remixView license
Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corp., Akron, Ohio
Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corp., Akron, Ohio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504566/owens-corning-fiberglas-corp-akron-ohioFree Image from public domain license
Air pollution campaign Facebook post template
Air pollution campaign Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039122/air-pollution-campaign-facebook-post-templateView license
Smoke stacks
Smoke stacks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506233/smoke-stacksFree Image from public domain license
Storm poster template
Storm poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13071901/storm-poster-templateView license
Smoke stacks
Smoke stacks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503533/smoke-stacksFree Image from public domain license
Air pollution campaign Instagram post template
Air pollution campaign Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536632/air-pollution-campaign-instagram-post-templateView license
Smoke stacks
Smoke stacks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506241/smoke-stacksFree Image from public domain license
Pollution quote Facebook post template
Pollution quote Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631772/pollution-quote-facebook-post-templateView license
Smoke stacks
Smoke stacks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503792/smoke-stacksFree Image from public domain license
Mist Effect
Mist Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552488/mist-effectView license
Section of the batch house at a plant of the Owens-Corning Fiberglass Corporation, Toledo, Ohio. In the bins are stored the…
Section of the batch house at a plant of the Owens-Corning Fiberglass Corporation, Toledo, Ohio. In the bins are stored the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505923/photo-image-plant-house-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Natural disaster poster template
Natural disaster poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13071964/natural-disaster-poster-templateView license
Section of the batch house at a plant of the Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corporation, Toledo, Ohio. In the bins are stored the…
Section of the batch house at a plant of the Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corporation, Toledo, Ohio. In the bins are stored the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508527/photo-image-plant-house-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Stairway to moon surreal remix, editable design
Stairway to moon surreal remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12672573/stairway-moon-surreal-remix-editable-designView license
Section of the batch house at a plant of the Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corporation, Toledo, Ohio. In the bins are stored the…
Section of the batch house at a plant of the Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corporation, Toledo, Ohio. In the bins are stored the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504372/photo-image-plant-sky-houseFree Image from public domain license
Soil pollution Instagram post template
Soil pollution Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667869/soil-pollution-instagram-post-templateView license
Sawmill at the Greensboro Lumber Co., Greensboro, Ga.
Sawmill at the Greensboro Lumber Co., Greensboro, Ga.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502486/sawmill-the-greensboro-lumber-co-greensboro-gaFree Image from public domain license
Air pollution Facebook post template
Air pollution Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037706/air-pollution-facebook-post-templateView license
Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corporation, Toledo, Ohio. Side view of a glass furnace melting the carefully compounded batch…
Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corporation, Toledo, Ohio. Side view of a glass furnace melting the carefully compounded batch…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506261/photo-image-construction-house-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Gargoyle & dark castle fantasy remix, editable design
Gargoyle & dark castle fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663824/gargoyle-dark-castle-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Smoke stacks
Smoke stacks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503903/smoke-stacksFree Image from public domain license
Haunted House poster template, editable text and design
Haunted House poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543761/haunted-house-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
This sheet of synthetic rubber coming off the rolling mill at the plant is now ready for drying, B.F. Goodrich Co., Akron…
This sheet of synthetic rubber coming off the rolling mill at the plant is now ready for drying, B.F. Goodrich Co., Akron…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504271/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor rainy season png, rat holding umbrella illustration, editable remix
Watercolor rainy season png, rat holding umbrella illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520507/watercolor-rainy-season-png-rat-holding-umbrella-illustration-editable-remixView license
People observing industrial pollution.
People observing industrial pollution.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17534494/people-observing-industrial-pollutionView license
Global warming poster template
Global warming poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13051804/global-warming-poster-templateView license
Industrial smokestack emitting pollution
Industrial smokestack emitting pollution
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15335660/industrial-smokestack-emitting-pollutionView license
Ancient architecture Instagram post template
Ancient architecture Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452967/ancient-architecture-instagram-post-templateView license
PNG Industrial smokestack emitting pollution
PNG Industrial smokestack emitting pollution
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15353523/png-industrial-smokestack-emitting-pollutionView license
Ancient architecture Instagram post template
Ancient architecture Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14454136/ancient-architecture-instagram-post-templateView license
Smoke stack of TVA chemical plant where elemental phosphorus is made, vicinity of Muscle Shoals, Alabama
Smoke stack of TVA chemical plant where elemental phosphorus is made, vicinity of Muscle Shoals, Alabama
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503302/photo-image-clouds-blue-sky-plantFree Image from public domain license
3D alien UFO abducting cow editable remix
3D alien UFO abducting cow editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458299/alien-ufo-abducting-cow-editable-remixView license
Industrial pollution in foggy environment
Industrial pollution in foggy environment
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15335655/industrial-pollution-foggy-environmentView license
Luminous cute mushroom fantasy remix, editable design
Luminous cute mushroom fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12672587/luminous-cute-mushroom-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Sawmill at the Greensboro Lumber Co., Greensboro, Ga.
Sawmill at the Greensboro Lumber Co., Greensboro, Ga.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502687/sawmill-the-greensboro-lumber-co-greensboro-gaFree Image from public domain license
Wind turbine farm background, surreal environment remix, editable design
Wind turbine farm background, surreal environment remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8918415/wind-turbine-farm-background-surreal-environment-remix-editable-designView license
Industrial skyline pollution sunset
Industrial skyline pollution sunset
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17361698/industrial-skyline-pollution-sunsetView license
Wind turbine farm background, surreal environment remix, editable design
Wind turbine farm background, surreal environment remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8918416/wind-turbine-farm-background-surreal-environment-remix-editable-designView license
PNG Industrial pollution in foggy environment
PNG Industrial pollution in foggy environment
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15352725/png-industrial-pollution-foggy-environmentView license