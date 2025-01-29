Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecloudsblue skysceneryskyvintagenatureworld warpublic domainFlagman standing behind his train to flag oncoming trains at a small siding between Laguna, New Mexico and Gallup, New Mexico. Sant Fe R.R., Santa Fe trip In the background is Mount Taylor. The Santa Fe R.R. crosses the Southern Pacific R.R. at Vaughn, New Mexiico. A Southern Pacific RR freight passing Vaughn In the Plateau Country, Colorado, vintage painting by William Henry Holmes. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.