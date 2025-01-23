Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecloudsceneryspaceskycrossesoceanseabeachThe Santa Fe R.R. crosses the Southern Pacific R.R. at Vaughn, New Mexiico. In the background is Mount Taylor. 