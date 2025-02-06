rawpixel
Health checkup packages Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479341/health-checkup-packages-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Drilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7509033/photo-image-plant-plane-faceFree Image from public domain license
Working women, lifestyle aesthetic editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696315/working-women-lifestyle-aesthetic-editable-remixView license
Drilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502150/photo-image-plant-plane-faceFree Image from public domain license
General hospital Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460203/general-hospital-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Fitting the tail of a transport plane to the wing center section in the fuselage mating fixture at the Consolidated Aircraft…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505642/photo-image-construction-plant-planeFree Image from public domain license
3D nurse & patient at a park editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12453733/nurse-patient-park-editable-remixView license
Assembling Liberator Bomber, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503976/assembling-liberator-bomber-consolidated-aircraft-corp-fort-worth-texasFree Image from public domain license
Accident insurance Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397331/accident-insurance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Drilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506630/photo-image-plant-plane-faceFree Image from public domain license
Doctor sitting with a patient, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528279/doctor-sitting-with-patient-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Helen Bray, who left school to become a mechanic at a western aircraft plant, is making an emplanage section on a new…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508520/photo-image-construction-plant-planeFree Image from public domain license
Healthcare center Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459378/healthcare-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Working on wing of Consolidated Liberator Bomber, Consolidated Aircraft Corp. plant, Fort Worth, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503626/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Education word, stationery doodle remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9219878/education-word-stationery-doodle-remix-editable-designView license
Riveters at work on fuselage of Liberator Bomber, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503309/photo-image-space-face-personFree Image from public domain license
3D nurse & patient at a hospital editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395045/nurse-patient-hospital-editable-remixView license
Installing structural parts of a C-87 transport plane in the tunnel of a tail fuselage section at the Consolidated Aircraft…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504506/photo-image-construction-plant-planeFree Image from public domain license
Editable blurred facade office building backdrop
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12166036/editable-blurred-facade-office-building-backdropView license
Installing oxygen flask racks above the flight deck of a C-87 transport at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505677/photo-image-construction-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Medical Care Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397207/medical-care-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Lowering an engine in place in assembling a transport plane in a Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506690/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain license
Education word, children holding alphabets remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9242238/education-word-children-holding-alphabets-remix-editable-designView license
A mating operation on a transport plane just before it comes to the pre-assembly line at the Consolidated Aircraft…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508236/photo-image-construction-plant-planeFree Image from public domain license
Accident insurance Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509002/accident-insurance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Getting a nose door ready to put on a C-87 transport plane at the end of the assembly line at the Consolidated Aircraft…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503528/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain license
Health center Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459331/health-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A hydraulic mechanic greasing the landing gear of a transport, before the plane leaves the last station on the assembly line…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502134/photo-image-leaves-plant-planeFree Image from public domain license
Floral mind sticker, mixed media editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697808/floral-mind-sticker-mixed-media-editable-designView license
Putting the nose section of a mighty transport plane in place in the fuselage mating fixture at the Consolidated Aircraft…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503728/photo-image-construction-plant-planeFree Image from public domain license
Health check-up Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12377938/health-check-up-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Putting the nose section of a mighty transport plane in place in the fuselage mating fixture at the Consolidated Aircraft…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503880/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain license
Technology human touch background, modern remake of The Creation of Adam
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901101/technology-human-touch-background-modern-remake-the-creation-adamView license
Rita Rodriguey,
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506838/rita-rodrigueyFree Image from public domain license
Education word, stationery doodle remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9218237/education-word-stationery-doodle-remix-editable-designView license
A lathe operator machining parts for transport planes at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503508/photo-image-plant-planes-faceFree Image from public domain license
Happy business team giving high five
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14906382/happy-business-team-giving-high-fiveView license
Working on the wing center section at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508003/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Education word png, children holding alphabets remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9230385/education-word-png-children-holding-alphabets-remix-editable-designView license
Frances Eggleston, aged 23, came from Oklahoma, used to do office work. Removing paper from pilot's window(), Consolidated…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508548/photo-image-paper-construction-faceFree Image from public domain license