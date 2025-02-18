rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Lucile Mazurek, age 29, ex-housewife, husband going into the service. Working on black-out lamps to be used on the gasoline…
Save
Edit Image
facepersonbuildingmanblackvintagetechnologyfactory
3D carpenter workshop editable remix
3D carpenter workshop editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394599/carpenter-workshop-editable-remixView license
Lucile Mazurek, age 29, ex-housewife, husband going into the service, working on black-out lamps to be used on the gasoline…
Lucile Mazurek, age 29, ex-housewife, husband going into the service, working on black-out lamps to be used on the gasoline…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504073/photo-image-face-person-blackFree Image from public domain license
3D carpenter workshop editable remix
3D carpenter workshop editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458058/carpenter-workshop-editable-remixView license
Agnes Cliemka, age 23, married and husband may be going into the service any day, Heil and Co., Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Agnes…
Agnes Cliemka, age 23, married and husband may be going into the service any day, Heil and Co., Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Agnes…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506287/photo-image-person-vintage-world-warFree Image from public domain license
Abstract image of business people silhouette on glass window
Abstract image of business people silhouette on glass window
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14908150/abstract-image-business-people-silhouette-glass-windowView license
Helen Ryan, age 41 (with cap), widow and used to work in a show factory, Heil and Co., Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Agnes Cliemka…
Helen Ryan, age 41 (with cap), widow and used to work in a show factory, Heil and Co., Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Agnes Cliemka…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504041/photo-image-person-building-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Startup business man working on laptop
Startup business man working on laptop
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915156/startup-business-man-working-laptopView license
Enola O'Connell, age 32, widow and mother of one child, ex-housewife, now only woman welder at Heil and Co., Milwaukee, Wisc.
Enola O'Connell, age 32, widow and mother of one child, ex-housewife, now only woman welder at Heil and Co., Milwaukee, Wisc.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502173/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain license
Abstract image of business people silhouette on glass window
Abstract image of business people silhouette on glass window
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14909183/abstract-image-business-people-silhouette-glass-windowView license
War production workers at the Heil Company making gasoline trailer tanks for the U.S. Army Air Corps, Milwaukee, Wis. Mrs.…
War production workers at the Heil Company making gasoline trailer tanks for the U.S. Army Air Corps, Milwaukee, Wis. Mrs.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506878/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Hospital workers, hospital remix, editable design
Hospital workers, hospital remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12416322/hospital-workers-hospital-remix-editable-designView license
War production workers at the Heil Company making gasoline trailer tanks for the U.S. Army Air Corps., Milwaukee, Wisconsin.…
War production workers at the Heil Company making gasoline trailer tanks for the U.S. Army Air Corps., Milwaukee, Wisconsin.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507100/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Earth fact sheet Instagram post template
Earth fact sheet Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117079/earth-fact-sheet-instagram-post-templateView license
Enola O'Connell, age 32, widow and mother of one child. Ex-housewife, now she is the only woman welder at Heil and Co.…
Enola O'Connell, age 32, widow and mother of one child. Ex-housewife, now she is the only woman welder at Heil and Co.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7509035/photo-image-hand-face-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Earth Day Instagram post template
Earth Day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13116901/earth-day-instagram-post-templateView license
War production workers at the Heil Company making gasoline trailer tanks for the U.S. Army Air Corps, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.…
War production workers at the Heil Company making gasoline trailer tanks for the U.S. Army Air Corps, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504315/photo-image-person-vintage-world-warFree Image from public domain license
French climate protest, environment collage, editable design
French climate protest, environment collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896645/french-climate-protest-environment-collage-editable-designView license
War production workers at the Vilter Manufacturing Company making M5 and M7 guns for the U.S. Army, Milwaukee, Wis. Ex-stage…
War production workers at the Vilter Manufacturing Company making M5 and M7 guns for the U.S. Army, Milwaukee, Wis. Ex-stage…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503871/photo-image-hand-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Home buying, DIY paper craft photo, editable design
Home buying, DIY paper craft photo, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981183/home-buying-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView license
War production workers at the Vilter Manufacturing Company making M5 and M7 guns for the U.S. Army, Milwaukee, Wis. Ex…
War production workers at the Vilter Manufacturing Company making M5 and M7 guns for the U.S. Army, Milwaukee, Wis. Ex…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506748/photo-image-face-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
3D mechanic in a garage illustration editable design
3D mechanic in a garage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12233561/mechanic-garage-illustration-editable-designView license
War production worker at the Vilter Manufacturing Company making M5 and M7 guns for the U.S. Army, Milwaukee, Wis. Ex…
War production worker at the Vilter Manufacturing Company making M5 and M7 guns for the U.S. Army, Milwaukee, Wis. Ex…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506839/photo-image-face-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
3D package warehouse employee editable remix
3D package warehouse employee editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397021/package-warehouse-employee-editable-remixView license
Pearl Harbor widows have gone into war work to carry on the fight with a personal vengeance, Corpus Christi, Texas. Mrs.…
Pearl Harbor widows have gone into war work to carry on the fight with a personal vengeance, Corpus Christi, Texas. Mrs.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503823/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Smart factory ads blog banner template
Smart factory ads blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14538478/smart-factory-ads-blog-banner-templateView license
Rita Rodriguey,
Rita Rodriguey,
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506838/rita-rodrigueyFree Image from public domain license
Vaccine research, medical photo collage, editable design
Vaccine research, medical photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903490/vaccine-research-medical-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Oyida Peaks riveting as part of her NYA training to become a mechanic at the Naval Air Base, in the Assembly and Repair…
Oyida Peaks riveting as part of her NYA training to become a mechanic at the Naval Air Base, in the Assembly and Repair…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502278/photo-image-face-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
PNG element stop air pollution, American, environment collage, editable design
PNG element stop air pollution, American, environment collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903745/png-element-stop-air-pollution-american-environment-collage-editable-designView license
Transfusion donor bottles, Baxter Lab., Glenview, Ill. Formerly a sculptress and designer of tiles, Dorothy Cole converted…
Transfusion donor bottles, Baxter Lab., Glenview, Ill. Formerly a sculptress and designer of tiles, Dorothy Cole converted…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503798/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Construction Facebook post template
Construction Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063979/construction-facebook-post-templateView license
One of the girls of Vilter Manufacturing Co. filing small gun parts, Milwaukee, Wisc. One brother in Coast Guard, one going…
One of the girls of Vilter Manufacturing Co. filing small gun parts, Milwaukee, Wisc. One brother in Coast Guard, one going…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506224/photo-image-person-man-vintageFree Image from public domain license
May day Instagram post template
May day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571477/may-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Learning to work a cutting machine, these two NYA employees receive training to fit them for important work, Corpus Christi…
Learning to work a cutting machine, these two NYA employees receive training to fit them for important work, Corpus Christi…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504165/photo-image-person-building-manFree Image from public domain license
Catering service poster template
Catering service poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537019/catering-service-poster-templateView license
Working in the Assembly and Repair Dept. of the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Working in the Assembly and Repair Dept. of the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508438/photo-image-person-vintage-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Home buying, DIY paper craft photo, editable design
Home buying, DIY paper craft photo, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981371/home-buying-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView license
Mrs. Doris Duke, who is 26 and a mother of one child, Corpus Christi, Texas. Mrs. Duke is a civil service worker in the…
Mrs. Doris Duke, who is 26 and a mother of one child, Corpus Christi, Texas. Mrs. Duke is a civil service worker in the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506239/photo-image-face-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
PNG element vaccine research, medical photo collage, editable design
PNG element vaccine research, medical photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895786/png-element-vaccine-research-medical-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Painting the American insignia on airplane wings is a job that Mrs. Irma Lee McElroy, a former office worker, does with…
Painting the American insignia on airplane wings is a job that Mrs. Irma Lee McElroy, a former office worker, does with…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502146/photo-image-star-hand-hospitalFree Image from public domain license