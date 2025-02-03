rawpixel
A.S. Gerdee, of 3251 Maypole() Street, working as a switchman at Proviso yard of C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western…
Regret quote Facebook story template
Welder at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad locomotive shops, 40th Street shops, Chicago, Ill.
World no tobacco day poster template
Melrose Park (near Chicago), Ill; C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad; L. Logan, of West Chicago, boilermaker…
Smoking kills poster template
Frederick Batt, brakeman, on the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, at Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
Do not smoke Instagram post template
A worker in the roundhouse at the C & NW RR., Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
History quote Facebook story template
James Lynch, a roundhouse worker, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroadProviso yard
History quote Facebook story template
Workers at the roundhouse of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad Proviso Yard, Chicago, Ill.
Make love not war Instagram post template
C. & N.W. R.R., Mrs. Elibia Siematter, employed as a sweeper at the roundhouse, Clinton, Iowa
Call for peace Instagram post template
Two employees at the roundhouse at Proviso yard, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.
Memorial day Instagram post template
Melrose Park (near Chicago), Ill.; C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad; Roy Nelin, a box packer in the…
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
Mike Evans, a welder, at the rip tracks at Proviso yard of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago…
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
John L. Walter, conductor at Proviso yard of the C&NWRR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad. Mr. Walter has been…
D-Day anniversary festival Instagram post template
Sam Cell, working on the truck of a car at the rip tracks of C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso…
Humanitarian day Instagram post template, editable text
Melrose Park (near Chicago), Ill, C&NWRR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad. William London has been a railroad worker…
No to war blog banner template
Working on the boiler of a locomotive at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad…
Shopping time Instagram post template, editable text
C. & N.W. R.R., Mrs. Marcella Hart, mother of three children, employed as a wiper at the roundhouse, Clinton, Iowa
Hiring blog banner template, editable text
Daniel Anastazia, blacksmith's helper at the roundhouse of the Rock Island R.R., Blue Island, Ill.
No to war Instagram post template
Switchman throwing a switch at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
Save the planet, environment remix, editable design
Working on the cylinder of a locomotive at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, 40th Street shops…
Vintage costume Instagram post template
Joseph Klesken washing up after a day's work at the rip tracks at Proviso yards of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North…
Artisan grocer Instagram post template, editable text
C. & N.W. R.R. Cloe Weaver, mother of four children, employed as a helper at the roundhouse, Clinton, Iowa. She is learning…
