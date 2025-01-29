Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecloudsblue skyskypersonvintagenatureworld warpublic domainIn the Santa Fe R.R. yards, Belen, New MexicoView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 928 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7839 x 6061 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWorking women poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView licenseAt the Santa Fe R.R. tie plant, Albuquerque, New Mexico. The ties made of pine and fir, are seasoned for eight months. At the Santa Fe R.R. tie plant, Albuquerque, New Mexico. The ties made of pine and fir, are seasoned for eight months.

Santa Fe R.R. streamliner, the "Super Chief," being serviced at the depot, Albuquerque, New Mexico. West bound Santa Fe R.R. freight train stopping for water, Tolar, New Mexico

Santa Fe R.R. yard, Gallup, New Mexico Santa Fe R.R. train stopping for coal and water, Laguna, New Mexico

Landscape along the Santa Fe R.R., Willard, New Mexico

Hammering out a draw bar on the steam drop hammer in the blacksmith shop, Santa Fe R.R. shops, Albuquerque, New Mexico

Flagman standing behind his train to flag oncoming trains at a small siding between Laguna, New Mexico and Gallup, New Mexico

Santa Fe R.R. train, Melrose, New Mexico

A completely overhauled engine on the transfer table at the Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe Railroad locomotive shops

General view of the city and the Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe Railroad, Amarillo, Texas. Santa Fe R.R. trip

Santa Fe R.R. west bound freight stopping for water, Melrose, New Mexico

Santa Fe R.R. line going to Albuquerque, New Mexico, past the Isleta Indian reservation, Isleta, New Mexico

West bound Santa Fe R.R. freight train waiting in a siding to meet an east bound train, Ricardo, New Mexico

Westbound freight train stopping for water, Melrose, New Mexico

Indian houses and farms on the Laguna Indian reservation, Laguna New Mexico. In the background is Mount Taylor. East bound track of the Santa Fe R.R. across desert country near South Chaves, New Mexico

A completely overhauled engine on the transfer table at the Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe railroad locomotive shops

The giant 10 million bushel grain elevator of the Santa Fe R.R., Kansas

Servicing engines at coal and sand chutes at Argentine yard, Santa Fe R.R., Kansas City, Kansas