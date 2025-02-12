Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagespacefaceplanetpeoplevintageworld warpublic domainportraitRural school children, San Augustine County, TexasView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 918 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6787 x 5190 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMake love not war Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451318/make-love-not-war-instagram-post-templateView licenseRural school children, San Augustine County, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505660/rural-school-children-san-augustine-county-texasFree Image from public domain licenseCall for peace Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451296/call-for-peace-instagram-post-templateView licenseRural school girl, San Augustine County, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502225/rural-school-girl-san-augustine-county-texasFree Image from public domain licenseWorking women poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView licenseRural school children, San Augustine County, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506346/rural-school-children-san-augustine-county-texasFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseDr. Schreiber of San Augustine giving a typhoid innoculation at a rural school, San Augustine County, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507025/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640953/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseRural school children, San Augustine County, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506259/rural-school-children-san-augustine-county-texasFree Image from public domain licensePNG element climate activist, environmental issue collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11898040/png-element-climate-activist-environmental-issue-collage-editable-designView licenseSchool in rural area. San Augustine County, Texas. Hookworm infestation is high in this county by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12145202/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePoetry quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631455/poetry-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseChapel, Vadito, near Penasco, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505054/chapel-vadito-near-penasco-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseSave our planet environmental issue collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11898141/save-our-planet-environmental-issue-collage-editable-designView licenseChildren in rural school. San Augustine County, Texas. Girl in center has hookworm by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12110081/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAnzac day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640325/anzac-day-poster-templateView licenseWorker at carbon black plant, Sunray, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502280/worker-carbon-black-plant-sunray-texasFree Image from public domain licenseSave our planet environmental issue collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11912766/save-our-planet-environmental-issue-collage-editable-designView licenseA Spanish-American village in the foothills of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains dating back to 1700 which was once a sheep…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508526/photo-image-blue-sky-shadowFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641208/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseGeneral store, near Questa, Taos County, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504768/general-store-near-questa-taos-county-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11954904/war-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSide altar in the church dedicated to San Lorenzo and San Felipe de Jesus, Trampas, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508123/photo-image-jesus-person-crossFree Image from public domain licenseViolence kills peace grows quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630807/violence-kills-peace-grows-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseChildren playing by road near school house, Kansashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502057/children-playing-road-near-school-house-kansasFree Image from public domain licenseHistory & inspirational quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630803/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseQuesta, Taos County, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508842/questa-taos-county-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639999/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseMoreno Valley, Colfax County, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508870/moreno-valley-colfax-county-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639784/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseGeneral store, Chacon, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505063/general-store-chacon-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseStop war Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640328/stop-war-instagram-post-templateView licenseboy near Cincinnati, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501377/boy-near-cincinnati-ohioFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11911095/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVillage of Trampas, Taos County, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504863/village-trampas-taos-county-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseRegret quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632484/regret-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseValley of Chacon, Mora County, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502243/valley-chacon-mora-county-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseSay No to war poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641615/say-war-poster-templateView licenseChildren in rural school. San Augustine County, Texas by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12173957/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license