Assembling B-25 bombers at North American Aviation, Kansas City, Kansas
Another North American B-25 bomber rolls off the final assembly line to join other ships on the outdoor assembly line, North…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506153/photo-image-plane-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
View of the B-25 final assembly line at North American Aviation's Inglewood, California, plant
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505622/photo-image-plant-building-vintageFree Image from public domain license
B-25 bomber planes at the North American Aviation, Incorporated being hauled along an outdoor assembly line with an…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503411/photo-image-plane-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
B-25 bombers on the outdoor assembly line at North American Aviation, Incorporated, almost ready for their first test…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507087/photo-image-plane-sky-personFree Image from public domain license
Another North American B-25 bomber rolls off the final assembly line to join other ships on the outdoor assembly line, North
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506716/photo-image-airplane-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
B-25 bombers lined up at North American Aviation, Incorporated, almost ready for their first test flight, Kansas City, Kansas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506120/photo-image-plane-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Cowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505628/photo-image-person-building-manFree Image from public domain license
Cowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503757/photo-image-airplane-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
On North American's outdoor assembly line, employees rush a B-25 to completion, North American Aviation, Inglewood, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508117/photo-image-airplane-people-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Employees on the "Sunshine" assembly line at North American's plant put the finishing touches on another B-25 bomber…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503340/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain license
Riveting team working on the cockpit shell of a B-25 i.e. C-47 bomber at the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505632/photo-image-construction-plant-airplaneFree Image from public domain license
An A-20 bomber being riveted by a woman worker at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506771/photo-image-construction-plant-faceFree Image from public domain license
Two women workers are shown capping and inspecting tubing which goes into the manufacture of the "Vengeance" (A-31) dive…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503900/photo-image-plane-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Women are trained as engine mechanics in thorough Douglas training methods, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505255/photo-image-construction-person-beachFree Image from public domain license
Part of the cowling for one of the motors for a B-25 bomber is assembled in the engine department of North American…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502132/photo-image-plant-airplane-personFree Image from public domain license
Huge drop hammers work day and night forming sheet metal parts for United Nations bombers and fighters at the North American…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506911/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain license
Sheet metal parts are numbered with this pneumatic numbering machine in North American's sheet metal department, North…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503164/photo-image-people-building-manFree Image from public domain license
Women workers install fixtures and assemblies to a tail fuselage section of a B-17 bomber at the Douglas Aircraft Company…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503199/photo-image-construction-plant-faceFree Image from public domain license
Men and women make efficient operating teams on riveting and other jobs at the Douglas Aircraft plant, Long Beach, Calif.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506202/photo-image-construction-plant-planeFree Image from public domain license
North American B-25 bomber is prepared for painting on the outside assembly line, North American Aviation, Inc., Inglewood…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504239/photo-image-airplane-sky-personFree Image from public domain license