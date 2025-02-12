Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepeoplemanvintagenatureworld warpublic domainportraitWith a woman's determination, Lorena Craig takes over a man-size job, Corpus Christi, Texas. Before she came to work at the Naval air base she was a department store girl. Now she is a cowler under civil serviceView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 964 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9165 x 7366 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseOyida Peaks riveting as part of her NYA training to become a mechanic at the Naval Air Base, in the Assembly and Repair…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502278/photo-image-face-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseRegret quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632484/regret-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseLorena Craig is a cowler under civil service at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503325/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMake love not war Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451318/make-love-not-war-instagram-post-templateView licenseMrs. Cora Ann Bowen (left) works as a cowler at the Naval Air Base; Mrs. Eloise J. Ellis is a senior supervisor in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505067/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCall for peace Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451296/call-for-peace-instagram-post-templateView licenseWomen are contributing their skills to the nation's needs by keeping our country's planes in top-notch fighting condition…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508086/photo-image-planes-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640849/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseBowen and Olsen, a riveter and her supervisor, in the Assembly and Repair Dept. at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504213/photo-image-clouds-airplane-skyFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseLorena Craig is cowler under civil service at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505945/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHiring poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBowen, a riveter, and Olsen, her supervisor, in the Assembly and Repair Dept. at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506443/photo-image-airplane-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640777/d-day-anniversary-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseOyida Peaks riveting as part of her NYA training to become a mechanic in the Assembly and Repair Department at the Naval Air…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508135/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseShopping time Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723802/shopping-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAnswering the nation's need for womanpower, Mrs. Virginia Davis made arrangement for the care of her two children during the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508262/photo-image-hand-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHumanitarian day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466704/humanitarian-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMrs. Virginia Davis, a riveter in the assembly and repair department of the Naval Air Base, supervises Chas. Potter, a NYA…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506383/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain licenseHiring blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508477/hiring-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseA rivet is her fighting weapon. Oyida Peaks, daughter of a Navy lieutenant, one of many women taking NYA training to become…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504198/photo-image-face-person-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038938/war-blog-banner-templateView licenseWorking inside the nose of a PBY, Elmer J. Pace is learning the construction of Navy planes, Corpus Christi, Texas. As an…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503143/photo-image-construction-hand-planesFree Image from public domain licenseArtisan grocer Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616316/artisan-grocer-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMrs. Eloise J. Ellis, senior supervisor in the Assembly and Repairs Dept. of the Naval Air Base, talking with one of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502233/photo-image-airplane-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632488/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseMrs. Eloise J. Ellis has been appointed by civil service to be senior supervisor in the Assembly and Repairs Department at…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504411/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587479/vote-now-instagram-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFormerly a sociology major at the University of Southern California, Mrs. Eloise J. Ellis (right) now "keeps 'em flyin'" at…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7509225/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926857/hiring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFeeding an SNC advanced training plane its essential supply of gasoline is done by sailor mechanics at the Naval Air Base…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504065/photo-image-plane-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseFun recycling poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696738/fun-recycling-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFueling a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508068/fueling-plane-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640374/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseFormerly a sociology major at the University of Southern California, Mrs. Eloise J. Ellis (right) now "keeps 'em flyin'" at…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503909/photo-image-plant-face-woodFree Image from public domain licenseWorld peace day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777296/world-peace-day-instagram-post-templateView licensePearl Harbor widows have gone into war work to carry on the fight with a personal vengeance, Corpus Christi, Texas. Mrs.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503823/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMilitary service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11849287/military-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJesse Rhodes Waller, A.O.M., third class, tries out a 30-calibre machine gun he has just installed on a Navy plane, Naval…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504543/photo-image-sunglasses-plane-faceFree Image from public domain license