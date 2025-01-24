Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagegrasssceneryplanttreeskyvintagemountainsnatureFarmland along the upper Delaware River in New York stateView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 968 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9215 x 7437 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage mountain landscape background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749976/vintage-mountain-landscape-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFarmland along the upper Delaware River in New York statehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504541/farmland-along-the-upper-delaware-river-new-york-stateFree Image from public domain licenseMountain landscape border background, vintage nature illustration by Friedrich Carl von Scheidlin. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708737/png-art-blank-space-borderView licenseFarmland along the upper Delaware River in New York statehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502239/farmland-along-the-upper-delaware-river-new-york-stateFree Image from public domain licenseMountain goat running animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661703/mountain-goat-running-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseFarmland along the upper Delaware River in New York statehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7509017/farmland-along-the-upper-delaware-river-new-york-stateFree Image from public domain licensePrairie dog animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661235/prairie-dog-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseFarmland along the upper Delaware River in New York statehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503563/farmland-along-the-upper-delaware-river-new-york-stateFree Image from public domain licenseMountain goat domestic animal nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661260/mountain-goat-domestic-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseFarmland along the Delaware River, N.Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504627/farmland-along-the-delaware-river-nyFree Image from public domain licenseWolf animal coyote nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661377/wolf-animal-coyote-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseFarmland in the Taconic range, near the Hudson River Valley in New York statehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507061/farmland-the-taconic-range-near-the-hudson-river-valley-new-york-stateFree Image from public domain licenseBear hunting animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661665/bear-hunting-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseChurch along the Delaware River, N.Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504645/church-along-the-delaware-river-nyFree Image from public domain licenseDeer animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661629/deer-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseFarmland in the Taconic range, near the Hudson River Valley in New York statehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508493/farmland-the-taconic-range-near-the-hudson-river-valley-new-york-stateFree Image from public domain licenseAlbum cover poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14495789/album-cover-poster-templateView licenseFarmland in the Catskill Mountains, Richmondsville, N.Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504775/farmland-the-catskill-mountains-richmondsville-nyFree Image from public domain licenseWildlife mountain goat nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661878/wildlife-mountain-goat-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseFarmland in the Catskill Mountains, Richmondsville, N.Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7509187/farmland-the-catskill-mountains-richmondsville-nyFree Image from public domain licenseEagle & mountain animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661165/eagle-mountain-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseWhite Mountains National Forest, New Hampshirehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504443/white-mountains-national-forest-new-hampshireFree Image from public domain licenseHimalayan Marmot animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661233/himalayan-marmot-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseValley of Chacon, Mora County, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508657/valley-chacon-mora-county-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseBuffalo & bird animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661700/buffalo-bird-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseBean fields, Seabrook Farm, Bridgeton, N.J.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505930/bean-fields-seabrook-farm-bridgeton-njFree Image from public domain licenseVintage mountain landscape iPhone wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760169/vintage-mountain-landscape-iphone-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMoreno Valley, Colfax County, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506046/moreno-valley-colfax-county-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseMountain goat animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661303/mountain-goat-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseFarmland in the Catskill country, in New York Statehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502241/farmland-the-catskill-country-new-york-stateFree Image from public domain licenseMountain goat animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661350/mountain-goat-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licensePlaza of Costilla, near the Colorado line, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504700/plaza-costilla-near-the-colorado-line-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseAlpine Ibex wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661109/alpine-ibex-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseValley of Chacon, Mora County, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502243/valley-chacon-mora-county-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseWolf howling coyote nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661510/wolf-howling-coyote-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseMoreno Valley, Colfax County, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506341/moreno-valley-colfax-county-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseWolf howling coyote nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661937/wolf-howling-coyote-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseBean field under cultivation, Seabrook Farm, Bridgeton, N.J.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505550/bean-field-under-cultivation-seabrook-farm-bridgeton-njFree Image from public domain licenseMagical sunset quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631492/magical-sunset-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseDay laborers (from nearby towns or migrant) picking string beans among the poles for overhead irrigation, Seabrook Farms…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506712/photo-image-scenery-plants-personFree Image from public domain license