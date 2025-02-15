rawpixel
Installing structural parts of a C-87 transport plane in the tunnel of a tail fuselage section at the Consolidated Aircraft…
Cargo delivery, freight shipping photo collage, editable design
Installing oxygen flask racks above the flight deck of a C-87 transport at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort…
Cargo delivery, freight shipping photo collage, editable design
Fitting the tail of a transport plane to the wing center section in the fuselage mating fixture at the Consolidated Aircraft…
PNG element cargo delivery, freight shipping photo collage, editable design
Riveters at work on fuselage of Liberator Bomber, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texas
VR experience, technology photo collage, editable design
Production of B-24 bombers and C-87 transports, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texas. Cabbie Coleman, former…
Under maintenance Facebook post template
Assembling Liberator Bomber, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texas
Businessman typing laptop background, airplane window illustration, editable design
Helen Bray, who left school to become a mechanic at a western aircraft plant, is making an emplanage section on a new…
Businessman typing laptop background, airplane window illustration, editable design
Putting the nose section of a mighty transport plane in place in the fuselage mating fixture at the Consolidated Aircraft…
Construction services poster template, editable text and design
Lowering an engine in place in assembling a transport plane in a Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
Futuristic business, man touching invisible screen, digital remix, editable design
Putting the nose section of a mighty transport plane in place in the fuselage mating fixture at the Consolidated Aircraft…
Safety vest mockup, editable design
A hydraulic mechanic greasing the landing gear of a transport, before the plane leaves the last station on the assembly line…
3D construction worker holding tablet editable remix
Drilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
Live streaming collage remix, editable design
Working inside fuselage of a Liberator Bomber, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texas
Social media collage remix, editable design
Drilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
Influencer marketing collage remix, editable design
Getting a nose door ready to put on a C-87 transport plane at the end of the assembly line at the Consolidated Aircraft…
Indian engineer writing on a paper clipboard, editable remix design
Working on wing of Consolidated Liberator Bomber, Consolidated Aircraft Corp. plant, Fort Worth, Texas
Manufacturing industry poster template, editable text and design
A mating operation on a transport plane just before it comes to the pre-assembly line at the Consolidated Aircraft…
Vlogger png element, editable collage remix design
Lowering an engine in place in assembling a C-87 transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth…
Social media png element, editable collage remix design
Drilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
Construction services Facebook post template
Drilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
3d SEO specialist editable design
A C-87 transport plane, just off the assembly line, at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation field, Fort Worth, Texas
