Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehousevintagecarsworld warpublic domainsnowlandscapeusaThe freight house at a Chicago and Northwestern Railroad yard. Looking toward the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad classification yard. The trestle runs from the ice…