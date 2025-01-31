Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebackgroundblue skysceneryskysmokevintagemountainsnatureSanta Fe R.R. trains going through Cajon Pass in the San Bernardino Mountains, Cajon, Calif. On the right, streamliner "Chief" going west; in the background, on the left, a freight train with a helper engine, going east. 