rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Farm owned by James Pompey, who 20 years ago came from Italy on the advice of a brother, Southington, Connecticut. People of…
Save
Edit Image
treesskypersonvintagenaturecarworld warpublic domain
Women driving poster template
Women driving poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13184402/women-driving-poster-templateView license
Southington, Connecticut. Farm owned by James Pompey who twenty years ago came from Italy on the advice of a brother. People…
Southington, Connecticut. Farm owned by James Pompey who twenty years ago came from Italy on the advice of a brother. People…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339034/image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain license
Anzac day Instagram post template
Anzac day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14569296/anzac-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Southington, Connecticut. Farm owned by James Pompey who twenty years ago came from Italy on the advice of a brother. People…
Southington, Connecticut. Farm owned by James Pompey who twenty years ago came from Italy on the advice of a brother. People…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338741/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Now all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Now all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738633/png-7th-war-loan-now-all-together-1945-vintage-poster-cc-beall-america-americanView license
Gus Worke, a farmer who came from Germany 40 years ago, Southington, Conn.
Gus Worke, a farmer who came from Germany 40 years ago, Southington, Conn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504835/gus-worke-farmer-who-came-from-germany-years-ago-southington-connFree Image from public domain license
Working women poster template
Working women poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView license
Gus Worke, a farmer who came from Germany 40 years ago, Southington, Conn.
Gus Worke, a farmer who came from Germany 40 years ago, Southington, Conn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502244/gus-worke-farmer-who-came-from-germany-years-ago-southington-connFree Image from public domain license
Violence kills peace grows quote Facebook story template
Violence kills peace grows quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630807/violence-kills-peace-grows-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Nick Grillo, as a boy in Italy, dreamed of America and its opportunity, Southington, Connecticut. He saved enough money for…
Nick Grillo, as a boy in Italy, dreamed of America and its opportunity, Southington, Connecticut. He saved enough money for…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508051/photo-image-roses-potted-plant-flowersFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
At Beecher Street School, whose student body consists of half Americans of Italian descent and half of Americans of Polish…
At Beecher Street School, whose student body consists of half Americans of Italian descent and half of Americans of Polish…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507078/photo-image-face-people-vintageFree Image from public domain license
D-Day heroes poster template
D-Day heroes poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640953/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView license
Southington, Connecticut. Gus Worke, a farmer who came from Germany forty years ago. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Southington, Connecticut. Gus Worke, a farmer who came from Germany forty years ago. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338743/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Women driving Instagram post template, editable text
Women driving Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11825774/women-driving-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. Gus Worke, a farmer who came from Germany forty years ago].…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. Gus Worke, a farmer who came from Germany forty years ago].…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12308211/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630803/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Southington, Connecticut. Gus Worke, a farmer who came from Germany forty years ago. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Southington, Connecticut. Gus Worke, a farmer who came from Germany forty years ago. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338758/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Poetry quote Facebook story template
Poetry quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631455/poetry-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
School children, half of Polish and half of Italian descent, at a festival in May 1942, Southington, Conn.
School children, half of Polish and half of Italian descent, at a festival in May 1942, Southington, Conn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508633/photo-image-american-flag-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Women driving Instagram story template
Women driving Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13184364/women-driving-instagram-story-templateView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. Gus Worke, a farmer who came from Germany forty years ago].…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. Gus Worke, a farmer who came from Germany forty years ago].…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12340069/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Anzac day poster template
Anzac day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640325/anzac-day-poster-templateView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. Gus Worke, a farmer who came from Germany forty years ago].…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. Gus Worke, a farmer who came from Germany forty years ago].…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12308201/image-face-plant-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Car mortgage, money finance editable remix
Car mortgage, money finance editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715652/car-mortgage-money-finance-editable-remixView license
Southington, Connecticut. Gus Worke lighting his pipe after ploughing a field of lettuce. He came from Germany forty years…
Southington, Connecticut. Gus Worke lighting his pipe after ploughing a field of lettuce. He came from Germany forty years…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339984/image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
D-Day invasion poster template
D-Day invasion poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641208/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView license
Street scene, with building of the Southington News, Southington, Connecticut
Street scene, with building of the Southington News, Southington, Connecticut
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502262/street-scene-with-building-the-southington-news-southington-connecticutFree Image from public domain license
No to war poster template, editable text and design
No to war poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11994590/war-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. Gus Worke, a farmer who came from Germany forty years ago].…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. Gus Worke, a farmer who came from Germany forty years ago].…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339038/image-face-plant-peopleFree Image from public domain license
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11911095/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Children stage a patriotic demonstration, Southington, Conn.
Children stage a patriotic demonstration, Southington, Conn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504490/children-stage-patriotic-demonstration-southington-connFree Image from public domain license
Housing mortgage, money finance editable remix
Housing mortgage, money finance editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715413/housing-mortgage-money-finance-editable-remixView license
An American town and its way of life, Southington, Conn. The Memorial Day parade moving down the main street. The small…
An American town and its way of life, Southington, Conn. The Memorial Day parade moving down the main street. The small…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508622/photo-image-grass-plant-american-flagFree Image from public domain license
Training course Instagram post template, editable text
Training course Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9579406/training-course-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
An American town and its way of life, Southington, Conn. The Memorial Day parade moving down the main street. The small…
An American town and its way of life, Southington, Conn. The Memorial Day parade moving down the main street. The small…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504287/photo-image-grass-plant-treeFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639999/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Southington, Connecticut. Andrew Smedberg came to America twenty-two years ago from Sweden. He was broke when he arrived but…
Southington, Connecticut. Andrew Smedberg came to America twenty-two years ago from Sweden. He was broke when he arrived but…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12337664/image-dog-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639784/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. Andrew Smedberg came to America twenty-two years ago from…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. Andrew Smedberg came to America twenty-two years ago from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338710/image-person-wood-public-domainFree Image from public domain license