Farm owned by James Pompey, who 20 years ago came from Italy on the advice of a brother, Southington, Connecticut. People of Finnish, Slav, German, and Polish extraction help him to farm it Southington, Connecticut. Farm owned by James Pompey who twenty years ago came from Italy on the advice of a brother. Southington, Connecticut. Farm owned by James Pompey who twenty years ago came from Italy on the advice of a brother. Gus Worke, a farmer who came from Germany 40 years ago, Southington, Conn. Nick Grillo, as a boy in Italy, dreamed of America and its opportunity, Southington, Connecticut. At Beecher Street School, whose student body consists of half Americans of Italian descent and half of Americans of Polish… Southington, Connecticut. Gus Worke, a farmer who came from Germany forty years ago. Southington, Connecticut. Gus Worke, a farmer who came from Germany forty years ago. Sourced from the Library of Congress. [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. Gus Worke, a farmer who came from Germany forty years ago]. Southington, Connecticut. Gus Worke, a farmer who came from Germany forty years ago. Sourced from the Library of Congress. School children, half of Polish and half of Italian descent, at a festival in May 1942, Southington, Conn. [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. Gus Worke, a farmer who came from Germany forty years ago]. [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. Gus Worke, a farmer who came from Germany forty years ago]. Southington, Connecticut. Gus Worke lighting his pipe after ploughing a field of lettuce. He came from Germany forty years… Street scene, with building of the Southington News, Southington, Connecticut [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. Gus Worke, a farmer who came from Germany forty years ago]. Children stage a patriotic demonstration, Southington, Conn. An American town and its way of life, Southington, Conn. The Memorial Day parade moving down the main street. The small… An American town and its way of life, Southington, Conn. The Memorial Day parade moving down the main street. The small… Southington, Connecticut. Andrew Smedberg came to America twenty-two years ago from Sweden. He was broke when he arrived but… [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. Andrew Smedberg came to America twenty-two years ago from…