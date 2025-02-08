Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagesunglassesplanefacepersonmanvintageworld war iipublic domainJesse Rhodes Waller, A.O.M., third class, tries out a 30-calibre machine gun he has just installed on a Navy plane, Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, TexasView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 944 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9248 x 7277 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseJesse Rhodes Waller, A.O.M., third class, tries out a 30-calibre machine gun he has just installed in a Navy plane, Naval…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508501/photo-image-sunglasses-plane-faceFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640849/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseHe's like to use that gun on the Axis. After seven years in the Navy, J.D. Estes is considered an old sea salt by his mates…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508422/photo-image-plane-sky-personFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641405/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseWorking inside the nose of a PBY, Elmer J. Pace is learning the construction of Navy planes, Corpus Christi, Texas. As an…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503143/photo-image-construction-hand-planesFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640777/d-day-anniversary-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseAviation cadet in training at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506661/aviation-cadet-training-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain licenseRegret quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632484/regret-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseEnsign Noressey and Cadet Thenics at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505645/ensign-noressey-and-cadet-thenics-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641346/d-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseAviation cadets in training at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504232/aviation-cadets-training-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639784/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseCadet L. Deitz() at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508574/cadet-deitz-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain licenseStop war Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640328/stop-war-instagram-post-templateView licenseFeeding an SNC advanced training plane its essential supply of gasoline is done by sailor mechanics at the Naval Air Base…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504065/photo-image-plane-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseWomen from all fields have joined the production army, Corpus Christi, Texas. Miss Grace Weaver, a civil service worker at…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508419/photo-image-star-hand-planeFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641433/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseStarting a propeller at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502301/starting-propeller-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639736/d-day-invasion-instagram-post-templateView licenseIt's an intricate operation - installing a 30-calibre machine gun in a Navy PBY plane, but not too tricky for Jesse Rhodes…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506286/photo-image-plane-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseSay No to war poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641615/say-war-poster-templateView licenseFueling a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508068/fueling-plane-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632488/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licensePearl Harbor widows have gone into war work to carry on the fight with a personal vengeance, Corpus Christi, Texas. Mrs.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503823/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePoetry quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631455/poetry-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseBowen and Olsen, a riveter and her supervisor, in the Assembly and Repair Dept. at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504213/photo-image-clouds-airplane-skyFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640374/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseFormerly a sociology major at the University of Southern California, Mrs. Eloise J. Ellis (right) now "keeps 'em flyin'" at…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503909/photo-image-plant-face-woodFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641208/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseEnsign Noressey and Cadet Thenics at the Naval Air base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506701/ensign-noressey-and-cadet-thenics-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640315/d-day-heroes-instagram-post-templateView licenseFueling a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505667/fueling-plane-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain licenseThanks for serving Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640984/thanks-for-serving-instagram-post-templateView licenseMrs. Eloise J. Ellis has been appointed by civil service to be senior supervisor in the Assembly and Repairs Department at…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504411/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639999/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseWorking on a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504606/working-plane-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain licenseD-day anniversary poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640176/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView licenseAviation cadets at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503086/aviation-cadets-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain license