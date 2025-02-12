rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Cleaning an engine near the roundhouse, C. M. St. P. & P. R.R., Bensenville, Ill.
Save
Edit Image
steampersonvintageworld warpublic domaincleaningusafilm
Working women poster template
Working women poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView license
Track repair work at the Bensenville yard of the Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul, and Pacific Railroad, Bensenville, Ill. Track…
Track repair work at the Bensenville yard of the Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul, and Pacific Railroad, Bensenville, Ill. Track…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506647/photo-image-smoke-vintage-world-warFree Image from public domain license
D-Day heroes poster template
D-Day heroes poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640953/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView license
Section crew of the Chicago, Milwaukee St. Paul and Pacific R.R. at work, Bensenville, Ill.
Section crew of the Chicago, Milwaukee St. Paul and Pacific R.R. at work, Bensenville, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504571/photo-image-person-vintage-world-warFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Section crew at work on the track, C. M. St. P. & P. R.R., Bensenville, Ill.
Section crew at work on the track, C. M. St. P. & P. R.R., Bensenville, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502220/section-crew-work-the-track-st-rr-bensenville-illFree Image from public domain license
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908969/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
General view of part of the Bensenville freight yard of the Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul and Pacific Railroad, Bensenville…
General view of part of the Bensenville freight yard of the Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul and Pacific Railroad, Bensenville…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505807/photo-image-vintage-world-war-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
C. M. St. P. & P. R.R., general view of part of the yard, Bensenville, Ill.
C. M. St. P. & P. R.R., general view of part of the yard, Bensenville, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508160/st-rr-general-view-part-the-yard-bensenville-illFree Image from public domain license
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
C. M. St. P. & P. R.R., general view of part of Galewood yard, Chicago, Ill.
C. M. St. P. & P. R.R., general view of part of Galewood yard, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504757/st-rr-general-view-part-galewood-yard-chicago-illFree Image from public domain license
Anzac day poster template
Anzac day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640325/anzac-day-poster-templateView license
General view of part of the Galewood yard of the Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul and Pacific Railroad, Chicago, Ill.
General view of part of the Galewood yard of the Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul and Pacific Railroad, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504938/photo-image-vintage-world-war-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Now all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Now all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738633/png-7th-war-loan-now-all-together-1945-vintage-poster-cc-beall-america-americanView license
C. M. St. P. & P. R.R., general view of part of the yard, Bensenville, Ill.
C. M. St. P. & P. R.R., general view of part of the yard, Bensenville, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508453/st-rr-general-view-part-the-yard-bensenville-illFree Image from public domain license
History quote Facebook story template
History quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
C. M. St. P. & P. R.R., general view of part of the yard, Bensenville, Ill.
C. M. St. P. & P. R.R., general view of part of the yard, Bensenville, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503610/st-rr-general-view-part-the-yard-bensenville-illFree Image from public domain license
Hiring blog banner template, editable text
Hiring blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508477/hiring-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Locomotives over the ash pit at the roundhouse and coaling station at the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western…
Locomotives over the ash pit at the roundhouse and coaling station at the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502160/photo-image-steam-person-smokeFree Image from public domain license
Remembering our soldiers Instagram post template
Remembering our soldiers Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639139/remembering-our-soldiers-instagram-post-templateView license
C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad; locomotives in the roundhouse at Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad; locomotives in the roundhouse at Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502187/photo-image-steam-light-laptopFree Image from public domain license
Vote now Instagram poster template, editable text and design
Vote now Instagram poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587479/vote-now-instagram-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Working on the boiler of a locomotive at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad…
Working on the boiler of a locomotive at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506187/photo-image-steam-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Hiring Instagram post template, editable text
Hiring Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926857/hiring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
C. & N.W. R.R., women wipers at the roundhouse cleaning one of the giant "H' class locomotives, Clinton, Iowa
C. & N.W. R.R., women wipers at the roundhouse cleaning one of the giant "H' class locomotives, Clinton, Iowa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504931/photo-image-steam-person-manFree Image from public domain license
President's day Instagram story template, editable text
President's day Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916775/presidents-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad locomotive shops, Chicago, Ill.
Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad locomotive shops, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508643/photo-image-steam-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
D-Day heroes Instagram post template
D-Day heroes Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638991/d-day-heroes-instagram-post-templateView license
C. & N.W. R.R., women wipers employed at the roundhouse cleaning one of the giant "H" class locomotives, Clinton, Iowa
C. & N.W. R.R., women wipers employed at the roundhouse cleaning one of the giant "H" class locomotives, Clinton, Iowa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502227/photo-image-steam-person-manFree Image from public domain license
D-Day poster template
D-Day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638586/d-day-poster-templateView license
A general view of a classification yard at C & NW RR's Proviso() yard, Chicago, Ill.
A general view of a classification yard at C & NW RR's Proviso() yard, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506675/photo-image-clouds-steam-personFree Image from public domain license
Military service Instagram post template, editable text
Military service Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11849287/military-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, working on a locomotive at the 40th Street railroad shops, Chicago, Ill.
C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, working on a locomotive at the 40th Street railroad shops, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505114/photo-image-person-vintage-world-warFree Image from public domain license
D-day anniversary Instagram post template
D-day anniversary Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640607/d-day-anniversary-instagram-post-templateView license
In the roundhouse at a Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western Railroad yard, Chicago, Ill.
In the roundhouse at a Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western Railroad yard, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508076/photo-image-fire-steam-lightFree Image from public domain license
Jobs Instagram post template, editable text
Jobs Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814472/jobs-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Mrs. Viola Sievers, one of the wipers at the roundhouse giving a giant "H" class locomotive a bath of live steam, Clinton…
Mrs. Viola Sievers, one of the wipers at the roundhouse giving a giant "H" class locomotive a bath of live steam, Clinton…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504385/photo-image-steam-person-manFree Image from public domain license
History quote Facebook story template
History quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631292/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Working on a switch engine at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.
Working on a switch engine at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505980/photo-image-steam-person-manFree Image from public domain license