Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImageconstructionplantfaceskywoodenpeoplebuildingmanThis husky member of a construction crew building a new 33,000-volt electric power line into Fort Knox is performing an important war service. Thousands of soldiers are in training there, and the new line from a hydroelectric plant at Louisville is needed to supplement the existing power supply. Fort Knox, Ky. 