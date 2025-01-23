rawpixel
Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corp., Akron, Ohio
Air pollution Facebook post template
Busy stacks give evidence of all-out war production effort at a plant of Owens-Corning Fiberglass Corporation, Akron, Ohio
Pollution Facebook post template
Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corporation, Toledo, Ohio. Side view of a glass furnace melting the carefully compounded batch…
Climate change quote Facebook post template
Section of the batch house at a plant of the Owens-Corning Fiberglass Corporation, Toledo, Ohio. In the bins are stored the…
Factory pollution, global warming, digital remix, editable design
Smoke stacks
Air pollution, global warming, digital remix, editable design
Section of the batch house at a plant of the Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corporation, Toledo, Ohio. In the bins are stored the…
Factory pollution, global warming, digital remix, editable design
Smoke stacks
Air pollution, global warming, digital remix, editable design
Smoke stacks
Global energy crisis Instagram post template, editable text
Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corp., Toledo, Ohio. Intense heat is needed to melt the inorganic ingredients of the batch from…
Earth Day Instagram post template
Smoke stacks
Pollution quote Facebook post template
Section of the batch house at a plant of the Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corporation, Toledo, Ohio. In the bins are stored the…
Factory poster template, editable text and design
Smoke stacks
Global energy crisis poster template, editable text and design
Electronics technician, Goodyear Aircraft Corp., Akron, Ohio
Earth fact sheet Instagram post template
Sawmill at the Greensboro Lumber Co., Greensboro, Ga.
Soil pollution Instagram post template
This sheet of synthetic rubber coming off the rolling mill at the plant is now ready for drying, B.F. Goodrich Co., Akron…
Construction services Instagram post template, editable text
Formerly an aircraft dock, this huge building -- thought to be the largest in the world with no interior supports -- is now…
Stop air pollution Instagram post template
Smoke stack of TVA chemical plant where elemental phosphorus is made, vicinity of Muscle Shoals, Alabama
Smart factory Instagram post template, editable text
TVA chemical plant, where elemental phosphorus is made, vicinity of Muscle Shoals, Alabama
Air pollution campaign Instagram post template
Slag run-off from open hearth furnace, Republic Steel Corp., Youngstown, Ohio
Global energy crisis Instagram story template, editable text
Slag run-off from one of the open hearth furnaces of a steel mills, Republic Steel Corp., Youngstown, Ohio. Slag is drawn…
Welcome home Facebook post template, editable design
Iron ore piles and blast furnaces, Carnegie-Illinois Steel Corporation mill in Etna, Pennsylvania
