Working on a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Children looking at globe, travel editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Starting a propeller at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Children looking at globe, travel editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Mrs. Virginia Davis, a riveter in the assembly and repair department of the Naval Air Base, supervises Chas. Potter, a NYA…
No to war blog banner template
Fueling a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Memorial day Instagram post template
Bowen and Olsen, a riveter and her supervisor, in the Assembly and Repair Dept. at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Children looking at globe, travel editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Av. Cadet Thanas at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
History quote Facebook story template
Aviation cadet in training at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Solo travel man background, creative collage, editable design
Sailor mechanic fueling a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
D-Day anniversary festival Instagram post template
Mrs. Eloise J. Ellis, senior supervisor in the Assembly and Repairs Dept. of the Naval Air Base, talking with one of the…
Memorial day Instagram post template
Bowen, a riveter, and Olsen, her supervisor, in the Assembly and Repair Dept. at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Globe reading textbook, creative education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Feeding an SNC advanced training plane its essential supply of gasoline is done by sailor mechanics at the Naval Air Base…
World Book Day blog banner template
Oyida Peaks riveting as part of her NYA training to become a mechanic at the Naval Air Base, in the Assembly and Repair…
Globe reading textbook, creative education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
A sailor mechanic refueling a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Globe reading textbook png, creative education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Fueling a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
D-Day invasion poster template
Lorena Craig is a cowler under civil service at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Make love not war Instagram post template
Aviation cadets in training at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Regret quote Facebook story template
Women are contributing their skills to the nation's needs by keeping our country's planes in top-notch fighting condition…
Violence kills peace grows quote Instagram post template
Mrs. Cora Ann Bowen (left) works as a cowler at the Naval Air Base; Mrs. Eloise J. Ellis is a senior supervisor in the…
D-Day anniversary poster template
Working on a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Call for peace Instagram post template
Working with a sea-plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
World peace day Instagram post template
This sailor mechanic is inspecting a PBY plane at the Naval Air Base in Corpus Christi, Texas. The ship had been…
