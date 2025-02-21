rawpixel
An employee in the drill-press section of North American's huge machine shop runs mounting holes in a large dural casting…
VR experience, technology photo collage, editable design
Employees on the "Sunshine" assembly line at North American's plant put the finishing touches on another B-25 bomber…
Png SEO specialist editable element, transparent background
Huge drop hammers work day and night forming sheet metal parts for United Nations bombers and fighters at the North American…
3d SEO specialist editable design
Bomb bay gasoline tanks for long flights of B-25 bombers await assembly in the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…
3d SEO specialist editable design
Clerk in one of the stock rooms of North American Aviation, Inc., checking to see if the proper numbers of parts were…
Vampires unveiled poster template, editable text and design
Members of the experimental staff at the North American Aviation, Inc., plant, observe wind tunnel tests on an accurate…
Man holding megaphone png, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.
An experimental scale model of the B-25 plane is prepared for wind tunnel tests in the plant of the North American Aviation…
Man holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.
A girl riveting machine operator at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant joins sections of wing ribs to reinforce the inner…
Man holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.
Employees at North American Aviation, Incorporated, assembling the cowling on Allison motors for the P-51 fighter planes…
Man holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…
Man holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.
Riveting team working on the cockpit shell of a B-25 i.e. C-47 bomber at the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…
Man holding megaphone png, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.
Punching rivet holes in a frame member for a B-25 bomber, the plant of North American Aviation, Inc., Calif.
Man holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.
A young woman employee of North American Aviation, Incorporated, working over the landing gear mechanism of a P-51 fighter…
Man holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.
A nose wheel and landing gear assembly for a B-25 bomber under construction in a western aircraft plant, North American…
Man holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.
Making wiring assemblies at a junction box on the fire wall for the right engine of a B-25 bomber, North American Aviation…
Man holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.
A young woman employee of North American Aviation, Incorporated, working over the landing gear mechanism of a P-51 fighter…
Business people in a board room meeting
Women become skilled shop technicians after careful training in the school at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant, Long…
3d SEO specialist editable design
Operating a hand drill at the North American Aviation, Inc., a woman is in the control surface department assembling a…
3d SEO specialist editable design
Switch boxes on the firewalls of B-25 bombers are assembled by women workers at North American Aviation, Inc.'s Inglewood…
Children looking at globe, travel editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Women workers install fixtures and assemblies to a tail fuselage section of a B-17 bomber at the Douglas Aircraft Company…
Vintage sunglasses blog banner template, editable text
Sheet metal parts are numbered with this pneumatic numbering machine in North American's sheet metal department, North…
