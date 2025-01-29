Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonbuildingsvintageworld warpublic domainlandscapecityroadLooking north on Woodward Ave., from the Maccabees Building with the Fisher Building at the far left, and the Wardell Hotel at the middle right, Detroit, Mich.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 960 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9194 x 7356 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarConstruction services Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10759474/construction-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTraffic at 5:30 on Second Avenue, Detroit, Mich.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508111/traffic-530-second-avenue-detroit-michFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641405/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseLooking east toward Rackham Building, Detroit, Mich.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7509024/looking-east-toward-rackham-building-detroit-michFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome home Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10112149/welcome-home-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseLooking down on a parking lot from the rear of the Fisher Building, Detroit, Mich.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505793/photo-image-building-vintage-carsFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641346/d-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseLooking south from the Maccabees Building with the Detroit skyline in the distance, Detroit, Mich.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506784/photo-image-buildings-vintage-natureFree Image from public domain licensePoetry quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631455/poetry-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseLooking west from the Maccabees Buildinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502231/looking-west-from-the-maccabees-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseRoad safety Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12378224/road-safety-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAmarillo, Texas, general view, Santa Fe R.R. triphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503963/amarillo-texas-general-view-santa-rr-tripFree Image from public domain licenseCity tour poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11736840/city-tour-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGeneral view of part of the South Water Street Illinois Central Railroad freight terminal, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505974/photo-image-buildings-vintage-carFree Image from public domain licenseVisit London blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466086/visit-london-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseHanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich. Coal tower atop coal ovenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508163/photo-image-person-building-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRoad safety Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12378508/road-safety-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFlag, Detroit, Mich.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505696/flag-detroit-michFree Image from public domain licenseAugmented reality Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12131400/augmented-reality-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCoal feeders on tip of coke ovens, Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504955/photo-image-building-vintage-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseConnect to metaverse editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644489/connect-metaverse-editable-poster-templateView licenseStreet corner, Dillon, Mont. Dillon is the trading center for a prosperous cattle and sheep countryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504304/photo-image-blue-sky-personFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness woman podcast poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12476904/business-woman-podcast-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich. General view showing tank which stores gas from the coke…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504514/photo-image-plant-building-smokeFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness woman podcast blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12476899/business-woman-podcast-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseGeneral view of part of the South Water street Illinois Central Railroad freight terminal, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503441/photo-image-buildings-vintage-waterFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness woman podcast Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12476913/business-woman-podcast-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBirmingham (near Detroit), Michigan. Kitchen utensils hanging below a spice rack with mint, caraway, thyme, and sage jarshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504854/photo-image-wooden-vintage-world-warFree Image from public domain licenseCar mortgage, money finance editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715652/car-mortgage-money-finance-editable-remixView licenseHanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich. Coal pusher apparatus with coal storagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508843/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseHistory & inspirational quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630909/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseHanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Coporation, stock pile of coal and iron ore, Detroit, Mich.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502223/photo-image-smoke-vintage-waterFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11911087/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCoke being pushed into a quenching car, Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7509110/photo-image-fire-smoke-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEvil witch spooky halloween remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663442/evil-witch-spooky-halloween-remix-editable-designView licenseView of Rio de Janeiro from Wilbur A. Sawyer's room at the Gloria Hotelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11385343/view-rio-janeiro-from-wilbur-sawyers-room-the-gloria-hotelFree Image from public domain licensePoverty poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13240845/poverty-poster-templateView licenseU.S. Army. General Hospital No. 39, Long Beach, L.I: Nassau Hotelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11419318/us-army-general-hospital-no-39-long-beach-li-nassau-hotelFree Image from public domain licenseHousing mortgage, money finance editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715413/housing-mortgage-money-finance-editable-remixView licenseHanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich. Coal tower atop coke ovenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505448/photo-image-fire-vintage-world-warFree Image from public domain license