Employees at Mid-Continent Refinery, Tulsa, Okla.
History quote Facebook story template
De-waxing plant at Mid-Continent refinery, Tulsa, Okla.
Poverty poster template
Maintenance mechanic in largest coal press in world, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.
PNG element stop air pollution, American, environment collage, editable design
Tightening a nut on a guide vane operating seromotor in TVA's hydroelectric plant, Watts Bar Dam, Tennessee. Located 530…
PNG element stop air pollution, French, environment collage, editable design
Working on the cylinder of a locomotive at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, 40th Street shops…
French climate protest, environment collage, editable design
Employees at North American Aviation, Incorporated, assembling the cowling on Allison motors for the P-51 fighter planes…
Make love not war Instagram post template
Mechanical operator on boiler parts, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.
No to war blog banner template
Mary Louise Stepan, 21, used to be a waitress. She has a brother in the air corps. She is working on transport parts in the…
Regret quote Facebook story template
A young worker at the C & NW RR 40th Street shops, Chicago, Ill.
Call for peace Instagram post template
Greasing a locomotive in the roundhouse at Proviso () yard, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's, Chicago…
Memorial day Instagram post template
Working on the boiler of a locomotive at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad…
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
Checking the alignment of a turbine shaft at the top of the guide bearing in TVA's hydroelectric plant, Watts Bar Dam, Tenn.…
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
A wing brace assembly for a B-25 bomber is prepared for the assembly line of an aircraft plant, North American Aviation…
PNG element French climate protest, environment collage, editable design
Maintenance man at the Combustion Engineering Co. working at the largest cold steel hydraulic press in the world…
PNG element French climate protest, environment collage, editable design
Large electric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle…
French climate protest, environment collage, editable design
Thomas Madrigal greasing a locomotive in the roundhouse, Rock Island R.R., Blue Island, Ill.
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
Drill press operator, Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp., Brackenridge, Pa.
D-Day anniversary festival Instagram post template
Cowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…
D-Day invasion poster template
Women become skilled shop technicians after careful training in the school at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant, Long…
May day poster template
Melted sulphur from the wells pouring into relay station, Freeport Sulphur Co., Hoskins Mound, Texas
Abstract image of business people silhouette on glass window
Switch boxes on the firewalls of B-25 bombers are assembled by women workers at North American Aviation, Inc.'s Inglewood…
