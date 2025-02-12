rawpixel
Drilling horizontal stabilizers: operating a hand drill, this woman worker at Vultee-Nashville is shown working on the…
Children looking at globe, travel editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Two women workers are shown capping and inspecting tubing which goes into the manufacture of the "Vengeance" (A-31) dive…
Children looking at globe, travel editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Capping and inspecting tubing: two women are shown capping and inspecting tubing which goes into the manufacture of the…
Regret quote Facebook story template
Operating a hand drill at Vultee-Nashville, woman is working on a "Vengeance" dive bomber, Tennessee
Children looking at globe, travel editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Working on a "Vengeance" dive bomber, Vultee Aircraft Inc., Nashville, Tennessee
History quote Facebook story template
Riveting team working on the cockpit shell of a B-25 i.e. C-47 bomber at the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…
Globe reading textbook, creative education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
This woman worker at the Vultee-Nashville is shown making final adjustments in the wheel well of an inner wing before the…
Globe reading textbook, creative education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…
Globe reading textbook png, creative education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Part of the cowling for one of the motors for a B-25 bomber is assembled in the engine department of North American…
History quote Facebook story template
Women workers install fixtures and assemblies to a tail fuselage section of a B-17F bomber at the Douglas Aircraft Company…
Make love not war Instagram post template
Operating a hand drill at Vultee-Nashville, woman is working on a "Vengeance" dive bomber, Tennessee
Call for peace Instagram post template
A girl riveting machine operator at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant joins sections of wing ribs to reinforce the inner…
Memorial day Instagram post template
Mounting motor on a Fairfax B-25 bomber, at North American Aviation, Inc., plant in Inglewood, Calif.
Memorial day Instagram post template
Cowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…
Globe reading textbook, creative education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Women workers install fixtures and assemblies to a tail fuselage section of a B-17 bomber at the Douglas Aircraft Company…
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
Making wiring assemblies at a junction box on the fire wall for the right engine of a B-25 bomber, North American Aviation…
Png SEO specialist editable element, transparent background
Two assembly line workers at the Long Beach, Calif., plant of Douglas Aircraft Company enjoy a well-earned lunch period…
Globe reading textbook, creative education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Switch boxes on the firewalls of B-25 bombers are assembled by women workers at North American Aviation, Inc.'s Inglewood…
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
View of the B-25 final assembly line at North American Aviation's Inglewood, California, plant
D-Day anniversary festival Instagram post template
Another North American B-25 bomber rolls off the final assembly line to join other ships on the outdoor assembly line, North
Humanitarian day Instagram post template, editable text
An A-20 bomber being riveted by a woman worker at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.
