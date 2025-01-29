Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersoncrosschurchartbuildingvintageworld warpublic domainAltar in the church, Trampas, New Mexico. The prevailing colors are grey and blue. A Coca-Cola bottle is used as a candle holderView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 956 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7387 x 9276 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSpain poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748465/spain-poster-template-editable-designView licenseChurch of Trampas, Taos Co., New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508832/church-trampas-taos-co-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseHistory & inspirational quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630909/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseA Santo bulto and a painting of the Dolorosa in the church, Trampas, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504841/santo-bulto-and-painting-the-dolorosa-the-church-trampas-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641405/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseAn altar in the church dedicated to the Trinity, Trampas, N.M.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508663/altar-the-church-dedicated-the-trinity-trampas-nmFree Image from public domain licensePoetry quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631455/poetry-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseAn altar in the church dedicated to the Trinity, Trampas, N.M.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508461/altar-the-church-dedicated-the-trinity-trampas-nmFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640953/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseThe main altar in the church, Trampas, N.M. There are paintings on the wall behind the altarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504718/photo-image-wooden-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseWorking women poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView licenseSide altar in the church dedicated to the Madonna and to Santiago Matamoro, Trampas, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7509201/photo-image-horse-animal-spaceFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction services Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10759474/construction-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSide altar in the church dedicated to San Lorenzo and San Felipe de Jesus, Trampas, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508123/photo-image-jesus-person-crossFree Image from public domain licenseTogether we pray Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13502663/together-pray-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe altar of Nuestra Senora del Carmel on the south wall of the church, Trampas, N.M.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505230/photo-image-person-church-artFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641346/d-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseView of the church, Trampas, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506773/view-the-church-trampas-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseGeneral store, Chacon, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505063/general-store-chacon-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome home Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10112149/welcome-home-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseChapel, Vadito, near Penasco, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505054/chapel-vadito-near-penasco-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseAnzac day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640325/anzac-day-poster-templateView licenseView of the church, Trampas, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504404/view-the-church-trampas-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseRisen and Glorified Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11902671/risen-and-glorified-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePlaza of Costilla, near the Colorado line, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504700/plaza-costilla-near-the-colorado-line-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710063/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePlacita, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503711/placita-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641208/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseMoreno Valley, Colfax County, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508870/moreno-valley-colfax-county-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas embroidery design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16186012/christmas-embroidery-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseQuesta, Taos Co., New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504624/questa-taos-co-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseViolence kills peace grows quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630807/violence-kills-peace-grows-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseCourtyard of the Pan American Building, Washington, D.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508851/courtyard-the-pan-american-building-washington-dcFree Image from public domain licenseNow all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738633/png-7th-war-loan-now-all-together-1945-vintage-poster-cc-beall-america-americanView licenseMountains in northern New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504709/mountains-northern-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas Church concert post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828914/christmas-church-concert-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseRomeroville, near Chacon, Mora Co., New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504913/romeroville-near-chacon-mora-co-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseStrong girls united poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719914/strong-girls-united-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licenseQuesta, Taos Co., New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508088/questa-taos-co-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license