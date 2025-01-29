rawpixel
Altar in the church, Trampas, New Mexico. The prevailing colors are grey and blue. A Coca-Cola bottle is used as a candle…
Spain poster template, editable design
Church of Trampas, Taos Co., New Mexico
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
A Santo bulto and a painting of the Dolorosa in the church, Trampas, New Mexico
Memorial day Instagram post template
An altar in the church dedicated to the Trinity, Trampas, N.M.
Poetry quote Facebook story template
An altar in the church dedicated to the Trinity, Trampas, N.M.
D-Day heroes poster template
The main altar in the church, Trampas, N.M. There are paintings on the wall behind the altar
Working women poster template
Side altar in the church dedicated to the Madonna and to Santiago Matamoro, Trampas, New Mexico
Construction services Instagram post template, editable text
Side altar in the church dedicated to San Lorenzo and San Felipe de Jesus, Trampas, New Mexico
Together we pray Instagram post template
The altar of Nuestra Senora del Carmel on the south wall of the church, Trampas, N.M.
D-Day Instagram post template
View of the church, Trampas, New Mexico
Memorial day Instagram post template
General store, Chacon, New Mexico
Welcome home Facebook post template, editable design
Chapel, Vadito, near Penasco, New Mexico
Anzac day poster template
View of the church, Trampas, New Mexico
Risen and Glorified Instagram post template, editable text
Plaza of Costilla, near the Colorado line, New Mexico
Christian community poster template, editable text and design
Placita, New Mexico
D-Day invasion poster template
Moreno Valley, Colfax County, New Mexico
Christmas embroidery design element set, editable design
Questa, Taos Co., New Mexico
Violence kills peace grows quote Facebook story template
Courtyard of the Pan American Building, Washington, D.C.
Now all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Mountains in northern New Mexico
Christmas Church concert post template, editable social media design
Romeroville, near Chacon, Mora Co., New Mexico
Strong girls united poster template, editable advertisement
Questa, Taos Co., New Mexico
