rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
C. & N.W. R.R., Mrs. Marcella Hart, mother of three children, employed as a wiper at the roundhouse, Clinton, Iowa
Save
Edit Image
facepersonmanblackvintageworld warpublic domainportrait
History quote Facebook story template
History quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
C. & N.W. R.R., Mrs. Dorothy Lucke, employed as a wiper at the roundhouse, Clinton, Iowa
C. & N.W. R.R., Mrs. Dorothy Lucke, employed as a wiper at the roundhouse, Clinton, Iowa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503891/photo-image-face-person-houseFree Image from public domain license
Regret quote Facebook story template
Regret quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632484/regret-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
C. & N.W. R.R. Cloe Weaver, mother of four children, employed as a helper at the roundhouse, Clinton, Iowa. She is learning…
C. & N.W. R.R. Cloe Weaver, mother of four children, employed as a helper at the roundhouse, Clinton, Iowa. She is learning…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505031/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
History quote Facebook story template
History quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632488/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
C. & N.W. R.R., Mrs. Elibia Siematter, employed as a sweeper at the roundhouse, Clinton, Iowa
C. & N.W. R.R., Mrs. Elibia Siematter, employed as a sweeper at the roundhouse, Clinton, Iowa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502179/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Humanitarian day Instagram post template, editable text
Humanitarian day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466704/humanitarian-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Women wipers of the Chicago and North Western Railroad cleaning one of the giant "H" class locomotives, Clinton, Iowa. Mrs.…
Women wipers of the Chicago and North Western Railroad cleaning one of the giant "H" class locomotives, Clinton, Iowa. Mrs.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506365/photo-image-steam-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
D-Day invasion poster template
D-Day invasion poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640374/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView license
C. & N.W. R.R., women wipers at the roundhouse cleaning one of the giant "H' class locomotives, Clinton, Iowa
C. & N.W. R.R., women wipers at the roundhouse cleaning one of the giant "H' class locomotives, Clinton, Iowa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504931/photo-image-steam-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639784/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
James Lynch, a roundhouse worker, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroadProviso yard
James Lynch, a roundhouse worker, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroadProviso yard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503973/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain license
No to war blog banner template
No to war blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038938/war-blog-banner-templateView license
C. & N.W. R.R., women wipers employed at the roundhouse cleaning one of the giant "H" class locomotives, Clinton, Iowa
C. & N.W. R.R., women wipers employed at the roundhouse cleaning one of the giant "H" class locomotives, Clinton, Iowa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502227/photo-image-steam-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Say No to war Instagram post template
Say No to war Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537750/say-war-instagram-post-templateView license
C. & N.W. R.R., Mrs. Irene Bracker, mother of two children, employed at the roundhouse as a wiper, Clinton, Iowa
C. & N.W. R.R., Mrs. Irene Bracker, mother of two children, employed at the roundhouse as a wiper, Clinton, Iowa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506350/photo-image-face-steam-peopleFree Image from public domain license
D-day anniversary poster template
D-day anniversary poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640176/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView license
Chicago and North Western R.R., Mrs. Thelma Cuvage, working in the sand house at the roundhouse, Clinton, Iowa. Her job is…
Chicago and North Western R.R., Mrs. Thelma Cuvage, working in the sand house at the roundhouse, Clinton, Iowa. Her job is…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502206/photo-image-plant-person-houseFree Image from public domain license
Stop war Instagram post template
Stop war Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640328/stop-war-instagram-post-templateView license
Frederick Batt, brakeman, on the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, at Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
Frederick Batt, brakeman, on the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, at Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505771/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain license
History course poster template, editable text and design
History course poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767012/history-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Working on the cab of a locomotive brought in for repair at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, 40th…
Working on the cab of a locomotive brought in for repair at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, 40th…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504350/photo-image-airplane-steam-personFree Image from public domain license
Make love not war Instagram post template
Make love not war Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451318/make-love-not-war-instagram-post-templateView license
Mrs. Viola Sievers, one of the wipers at the roundhouse giving a giant "H" class locomotive a bath of live steam, Clinton…
Mrs. Viola Sievers, one of the wipers at the roundhouse giving a giant "H" class locomotive a bath of live steam, Clinton…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504385/photo-image-steam-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Call for peace Instagram post template
Call for peace Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451296/call-for-peace-instagram-post-templateView license
C. & N.W. R.R., Mrs. Elibia Siematter, working as a sweeper at the roundhouse, Clinton, Iowa
C. & N.W. R.R., Mrs. Elibia Siematter, working as a sweeper at the roundhouse, Clinton, Iowa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504375/photo-image-face-person-darkFree Image from public domain license
D-Day heroes poster template
D-Day heroes poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641433/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView license
Working on the boiler of a locomotive at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad…
Working on the boiler of a locomotive at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506187/photo-image-steam-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Life quote Facebook story template
Life quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631981/life-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Melrose Park (near Chicago), Ill; C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad; L. Logan, of West Chicago, boilermaker…
Melrose Park (near Chicago), Ill; C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad; L. Logan, of West Chicago, boilermaker…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504991/photo-image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain license
D-Day invasion Instagram post template
D-Day invasion Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639736/d-day-invasion-instagram-post-templateView license
Welder at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad locomotive shops, 40th Street shops, Chicago, Ill.
Welder at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad locomotive shops, 40th Street shops, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505781/photo-image-background-baseball-faceFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640849/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
A worker in the roundhouse at the C & NW RR., Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
A worker in the roundhouse at the C & NW RR., Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508569/worker-the-roundhouse-the-rr-proviso-yard-chicago-illFree Image from public domain license
Say No to war poster template
Say No to war poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641615/say-war-poster-templateView license
A.S. Gerdee, of 3251 Maypole() Street, working as a switchman at Proviso yard of C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western…
A.S. Gerdee, of 3251 Maypole() Street, working as a switchman at Proviso yard of C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504431/photo-image-background-hand-faceFree Image from public domain license
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Working on the cylinder of a locomotive at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, 40th Street shops…
Working on the cylinder of a locomotive at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, 40th Street shops…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503338/photo-image-person-man-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
John L. Walter, conductor at Proviso yard of the C&NWRR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad. Mr. Walter has been…
John L. Walter, conductor at Proviso yard of the C&NWRR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad. Mr. Walter has been…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502189/photo-image-face-person-newspapersFree Image from public domain license