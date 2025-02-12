Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonmanblackvintageworld warpublic domainportraitC. & N.W. R.R., Mrs. Marcella Hart, mother of three children, employed as a wiper at the roundhouse, Clinton, IowaView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 934 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6162 x 7920 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseC. & N.W. C. & N.W. R.R., Mrs. Dorothy Lucke, employed as a wiper at the roundhouse, Clinton, Iowa
C. & N.W. R.R. Cloe Weaver, mother of four children, employed as a helper at the roundhouse, Clinton, Iowa. She is learning…
C. & N.W. R.R., Mrs. Elibia Siematter, employed as a sweeper at the roundhouse, Clinton, Iowa
Women wipers of the Chicago and North Western Railroad cleaning one of the giant "H" class locomotives, Clinton, Iowa. Mrs.…
C. & N.W. R.R., women wipers at the roundhouse cleaning one of the giant "H' class locomotives, Clinton, Iowa
James Lynch, a roundhouse worker, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroadProviso yard
C. & N.W. R.R., women wipers employed at the roundhouse cleaning one of the giant "H" class locomotives, Clinton, Iowa
C. & N.W. R.R., Mrs. Irene Bracker, mother of two children, employed at the roundhouse as a wiper, Clinton, Iowa
Chicago and North Western R.R., Mrs. Thelma Cuvage, working in the sand house at the roundhouse, Clinton, Iowa. Her job is…
Frederick Batt, brakeman, on the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, at Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
Working on the cab of a locomotive brought in for repair at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, 40th…
Mrs. Viola Sievers, one of the wipers at the roundhouse giving a giant "H" class locomotive a bath of live steam, Clinton…
C. & N.W. R.R., Mrs. Elibia Siematter, working as a sweeper at the roundhouse, Clinton, Iowa
Working on the boiler of a locomotive at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad…
Melrose Park (near Chicago), Ill; C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad; L. Logan, of West Chicago, boilermaker…
Welder at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad locomotive shops, 40th Street shops, Chicago, Ill.
A worker in the roundhouse at the C & NW RR., Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
A.S. Gerdee, of 3251 Maypole() Street, working as a switchman at Proviso yard of C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western…
Working on the cylinder of a locomotive at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, 40th Street shops…
John L. Walter, conductor at Proviso yard of the C&NWRR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad. Mr. Walter has been…