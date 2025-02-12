rawpixel
C. & N.W. R.R., women wipers at the roundhouse cleaning one of the giant "H' class locomotives, Clinton, Iowa
Women wipers of the Chicago and North Western Railroad cleaning one of the giant "H" class locomotives, Clinton, Iowa. Mrs.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506365/photo-image-steam-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
C. & N.W. R.R., women wipers employed at the roundhouse cleaning one of the giant "H" class locomotives, Clinton, Iowa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502227/photo-image-steam-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Mrs. Viola Sievers, one of the wipers at the roundhouse giving a giant "H" class locomotive a bath of live steam, Clinton…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504385/photo-image-steam-person-manFree Image from public domain license
C. & N.W. R.R., Mrs. Elibia Siematter, working as a sweeper at the roundhouse, Clinton, Iowa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504375/photo-image-face-person-darkFree Image from public domain license
Working on the cylinder of a locomotive at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, 40th Street shops…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503338/photo-image-person-man-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Working on the cab of a locomotive brought in for repair at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, 40th…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504350/photo-image-airplane-steam-personFree Image from public domain license
C. & N.W. R.R., Mrs. Irene Bracker, mother of two children, employed at the roundhouse as a wiper, Clinton, Iowa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506350/photo-image-face-steam-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Working on the boiler of a locomotive at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506187/photo-image-steam-person-manFree Image from public domain license
C. & N.W. R.R., Mrs. Dorothy Lucke, employed as a wiper at the roundhouse, Clinton, Iowa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503891/photo-image-face-person-houseFree Image from public domain license
Chicago and North Western R.R., Mrs. Thelma Cuvage, working in the sand house at the roundhouse, Clinton, Iowa. Her job is…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502206/photo-image-plant-person-houseFree Image from public domain license
Greasing a locomotive in the roundhouse at Proviso () yard, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's, Chicago…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505985/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain license
C. & N.W. R.R., Mrs. Marcella Hart, mother of three children, employed as a wiper at the roundhouse, Clinton, Iowa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504917/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Working on a locomotive at the 40th Street shop of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508189/photo-image-steam-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad locomotive shops, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508643/photo-image-steam-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Section of a locomotive frame, which will be welded to replace a broken locomotive frame, Chicago, Ill. Workman is…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503368/photo-image-frame-wooden-personFree Image from public domain license
Working on a switch engine at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505980/photo-image-steam-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Working on the boiler of a locomotive at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506488/photo-image-person-building-manFree Image from public domain license
Locomotives over the ash pit at the roundhouse and coaling station at the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502160/photo-image-steam-person-smokeFree Image from public domain license
A young worker at the C & NW RR 40th Street shops, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502156/young-worker-the-40th-street-shops-chicago-illFree Image from public domain license
C. & N.W. R.R., Mrs. Elibia Siematter, employed as a sweeper at the roundhouse, Clinton, Iowa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502179/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain license