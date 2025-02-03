Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagedarkvintagenaturewaterworld warpublic domainorangelakesHanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich. Cleaning out loose coke after removing a door preparatory to putting door backView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 961 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7406 x 9245 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarDystopian novel book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710933/dystopian-novel-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseHanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich. Coal tower atop coke ovenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505448/photo-image-fire-vintage-world-warFree Image from public domain licenseThanks for serving Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640984/thanks-for-serving-instagram-post-templateView licenseCoal feeders on tip of coke ovens, Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504955/photo-image-building-vintage-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseCoke being pushed into a quenching car, Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7509110/photo-image-fire-smoke-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640941/d-day-invasion-instagram-post-templateView licenseHanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich. Coal pusher apparatus with coal storagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508843/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641208/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseHanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich. General view showing tank which stores gas from the coke…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504514/photo-image-plant-building-smokeFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639999/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseHanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich. Coal tower atop coal ovenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508163/photo-image-person-building-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639784/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseHanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Coporation, stock pile of coal and iron ore, Detroit, Mich.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502223/photo-image-smoke-vintage-waterFree Image from public domain licenseStop war Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640328/stop-war-instagram-post-templateView licenseLooking east toward Rackham Building, Detroit, Mich.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7509024/looking-east-toward-rackham-building-detroit-michFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640374/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseFlag, Detroit, Mich.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505696/flag-detroit-michFree Image from public domain licenseSun sets over the mountains editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13820177/sun-sets-over-the-mountains-editable-design-community-remixView licenseLooking down on a parking lot from the rear of the Fisher Building, Detroit, Mich.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505793/photo-image-building-vintage-carsFree Image from public domain licenseSay No to war poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641615/say-war-poster-templateView licenseLooking south from the Maccabees Building with the Detroit skyline in the distance, Detroit, Mich.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506784/photo-image-buildings-vintage-natureFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641433/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseSlag run-off from open hearth furnace, Republic Steel Corp., Youngstown, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506136/slag-run-off-from-open-hearth-furnace-republic-steel-corp-youngstown-ohioFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639736/d-day-invasion-instagram-post-templateView licenseSlag run-off from one of the open hearth furnaces of a steel mills, Republic Steel Corp., Youngstown, Ohio. Slag is drawn…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505801/photo-image-fire-vintage-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640123/d-day-anniversary-blog-banner-templateView licenseTraffic at 5:30 on Second Avenue, Detroit, Mich.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508111/traffic-530-second-avenue-detroit-michFree Image from public domain licenseD-day anniversary poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638668/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView licenseLooking north on Woodward Ave., from the Maccabees Building with the Fisher Building at the far left, and the Wardell Hotel…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504706/photo-image-person-buildings-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641405/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseA scene in a steel mill, Republic Steel, Youngstown, Ohio. Molten iron is blown in an Eastern Bessemer converter to change…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505740/photo-image-fire-vintage-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseD-day anniversary poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640176/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView licenseWhite-hot steel pours like water from a 35-ton electric furnace, Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp., Brackenridge, Pa. The finest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503494/photo-image-person-building-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRemembering our soldiers Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639139/remembering-our-soldiers-instagram-post-templateView licenseBirmingham (near Detroit), Michigan. Kitchen utensils hanging below a spice rack with mint, caraway, thyme, and sage jarshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504854/photo-image-wooden-vintage-world-warFree Image from public domain licenseD-day anniversary Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640607/d-day-anniversary-instagram-post-templateView licenseLadle of molten iron is poured into an open hearth furnace for conversion into steel, Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503969/photo-image-moon-building-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638991/d-day-heroes-instagram-post-templateView licenseA battery of 1,000 and 2,000 pound furnaces roaring threats to the Axis. These are rotary, oil-fired melting furnaces at…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506718/photo-image-fire-building-darkFree Image from public domain license