An experimental scale model of the B-25 plane is prepared for wind tunnel tests in the plant of North American Aviation…
An experimental scale model of the B-25 plane is prepared for wind tunnel tests in the plant of the North American Aviation…
Members of the experimental staff at the North American Aviation, Inc., plant, observe wind tunnel tests on an accurate…
P-51 "Mustang" fighter in flight, Inglewood, Calif. The "Mustang", built by North American Aviation, Incorporated, is the…
Part of the cowling for one of the motors for a B-25 bomber is assembled in the engine department of North American…
Another North American B-25 bomber rolls off the final assembly line to join other ships on the outdoor assembly line, North…
Riveting team working on the cockpit shell of a B-25 i.e. C-47 bomber at the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…
P-51 ("Mustang") fighter planes being prepared for test flight at the field of the North American Aviation, Inc., plant in…
P-51 ("Mustang") fighter plane in construction, North American Aviation, Inc., Los Angeles, Calif.
Employees on the "Sunshine" assembly line at North American's plant put the finishing touches on another B-25 bomber…
A wing brace assembly for a B-25 bomber is prepared for the assembly line of an aircraft plant, North American Aviation…
On North American's outdoor assembly line, employees rush a B-25 to completion, North American Aviation, Inglewood, Calif.
North American B-25 bomber is prepared for painting on the outside assembly line, North American Aviation, Inc., Inglewood…
New B-25 bombers lined up for final inspection and tests at the flying field of an aircraft plant, North American Aviation…
A nose wheel and landing gear assembly for a B-25 bomber under construction in a western aircraft plant, North American…
Cowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…
P-51 ("Mustang") fighter planes being prepared for test flight at the field of North American Aviation, Inc., plant in…
Making wiring assemblies at a junction box on the fire wall for the right engine of a B-25 bomber, North American Aviation…
Punching rivet holes in a frame member for a B-25 bomber, the plant of North American Aviation, Inc., Calif.
Mounting motor on a Fairfax B-25 bomber, at North American Aviation, Inc., plant in Inglewood, Calif.
On North American's outdoor assembly line, a painter cleans the tail section of a P-51 fighter prior to spraying the olive…
