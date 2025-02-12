rawpixel
Coal feeders on tip of coke ovens, Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich.
Now all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich. General view showing tank which stores gas from the coke…
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich. Coal tower atop coal ovens
History quote Facebook story template
Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich. Coal tower atop coke ovens
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Coporation, stock pile of coal and iron ore, Detroit, Mich.
Stop air pollution, American, environment collage, editable design
Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich. Coal pusher apparatus with coal storage
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
Coke being pushed into a quenching car, Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich.
Hiring blog banner template, editable text
Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich. Cleaning out loose coke after removing a door…
D-Day anniversary festival poster template
Looking east toward Rackham Building, Detroit, Mich.
Vote now Instagram poster template, editable text and design
White-hot steel pours like water from a 35-ton electric furnace, Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp., Brackenridge, Pa. The finest…
Hiring Instagram post template, editable text
Looking down on a parking lot from the rear of the Fisher Building, Detroit, Mich.
Military service Instagram post template, editable text
Looking south from the Maccabees Building with the Detroit skyline in the distance, Detroit, Mich.
Print factory poster template, editable text and design
Flag, Detroit, Mich.
History quote Facebook story template
Iron ore piles and blast furnaces, Carnegie-Illinois Steel Corporation mill in Etna, Pennsylvania
Memorial day Instagram post template
Traffic at 5:30 on Second Avenue, Detroit, Mich.
Manufacturing industry poster template, editable text and design
Blast furnaces and iron ore at the Carnegie-Illinois Steel Corporation mills, Etna, Pennsylvania
President's day Instagram story template, editable text
Slag run-off from open hearth furnace, Republic Steel Corp., Youngstown, Ohio
PNG element stop air pollution, American, environment collage, editable design
Looking north on Woodward Ave., from the Maccabees Building with the Fisher Building at the far left, and the Wardell Hotel…
Jobs Instagram post template, editable text
A scene in a steel mill, Republic Steel, Youngstown, Ohio. Molten iron is blown in an Eastern Bessemer converter to change…
Prevent global warming poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
U.S. Army General Hospital No. 36, Detroit, Michigan: Surgical ward and operating pavilion
Veterans day, USA poster template
TVA chemical plant, electric furnace loaded with phosphate, vicinity of Muscle Shoals, Alabama
