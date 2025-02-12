rawpixel
Melrose Park (near Chicago), Ill; C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad; L. Logan, of West Chicago, boilermaker…
Humanitarian day Instagram post template, editable text
James Lynch, a roundhouse worker, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroadProviso yard
History quote Facebook story template
A.S. Gerdee, of 3251 Maypole() Street, working as a switchman at Proviso yard of C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western…
D-Day invasion poster template
Frederick Batt, brakeman, on the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, at Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
Sam Cell, working on the truck of a car at the rip tracks of C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso…
D-day anniversary poster template
Two employees at the roundhouse at Proviso yard, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
Melrose Park (near Chicago), Ill.; C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad; Roy Nelin, a box packer in the…
Call for peace Instagram post template
Melrose Park (near Chicago), Ill, C&NWRR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad. William London has been a railroad worker…
Make love not war Instagram post template
Welder at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad locomotive shops, 40th Street shops, Chicago, Ill.
Hiring blog banner template, editable text
C. & N.W. R.R., Mrs. Elibia Siematter, employed as a sweeper at the roundhouse, Clinton, Iowa
Regret quote Facebook story template
Working on the cylinder of a locomotive at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, 40th Street shops…
Memorial day Instagram post template
A worker in the roundhouse at the C & NW RR., Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
Shopping time Instagram post template, editable text
Joseph Klesken washing up after a day's work at the rip tracks at Proviso yards of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North…
Vote now Instagram poster template, editable text and design
Workers at the roundhouse of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad Proviso Yard, Chicago, Ill.
Hiring Instagram post template, editable text
Working on the boiler of a locomotive at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad…
Military service Instagram post template, editable text
Mike Evans, a welder, at the rip tracks at Proviso yard of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago…
D-Day anniversary festival Instagram post template
Section of a locomotive frame, which will be welded to replace a broken locomotive frame, Chicago, Ill. Workman is…
World peace day Instagram post template
John L. Walter, conductor at Proviso yard of the C&NWRR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad. Mr. Walter has been…
Self-love reminder quote Instagram post template
Switchman throwing a switch at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
Jobs Instagram post template, editable text
John Sabados washing up after a day's work at the rip tracks at Proviso yard of C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western…
Artisan grocer Instagram post template, editable text
C. & N.W. R.R. Cloe Weaver, mother of four children, employed as a helper at the roundhouse, Clinton, Iowa. She is learning…
