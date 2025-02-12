Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehorsepersonmanvintageworld warpublic domaincityblueWashing one of the Santa Fe R.R. 54 hundred horse power diesel freight locomotives in the roundhouse, Argentine, Kansas. 