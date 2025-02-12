Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonvintageworld warpublic domainportraitclothingwomanC. & N.W. R.R. Cloe Weaver, mother of four children, employed as a helper at the roundhouse, Clinton, Iowa. She is learning to operate the turntable. Her husband works for a structural steel companyView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 918 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6051 x 7910 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWorking women poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView licenseC. & N.W. 