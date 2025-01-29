Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageskyhousebuildingvintageworld warpublic domaincityroadTracks leading into the freight house at Proviso yard. This is said to be the largest covered freight house in the world. C&NWRR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 928 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7768 x 6010 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHousing mortgage, money finance editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715413/housing-mortgage-money-finance-editable-remixView licenseGeneral view of part of the Proviso yard of the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill. General view of part of the Proviso yard of the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill. In the…
General view of part of the rip tracks at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
Freight cars in the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western Railroad classification yard(), Chicago, Ill. General view… View of a classification yard at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
Painting a car at the repair or "rip" tracks at North Proviso(), C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago…
Car jacked up for repairs on the repair tracks, North Proviso, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad Chicago…
C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, a general view of a classification yard at Proviso Yard, Chicago, Ill.
The regular tracks of the South Yards, at C & NW RR's Proviso () yard, Chicago, Ill.
Tracks at Proviso yard of C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.
A train pulling out of the freight house at C & NW RR's Proviso() yard, Chicago, Ill. A general view of a classification yard at C & NW RR's Proviso() yard, Chicago, Ill.
General view of part of classification yard at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago…
C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, tank cars going over the hump at Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
General view of a classification yard at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
Tracks at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
Truck trailers line up at a freight house to load and unload goods from the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western…
Train pulling out of the freight house at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso Yard, Chicago, Ill.
General view of one of the departure yards at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago…
General view of the hump yard at Proviso yard, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.
General view of a classification yard at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso () yard, Chicago, Ill.