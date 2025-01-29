Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImageconstructionscenerywoodenpersonbuildingmanvintagemountainsConstructing a building on the site of a new steel mill which will soon turn out steel for the war needs, Columbia Steel Co., Geneva, UtahView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 968 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9255 x 7467 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCarpentry service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038971/carpentry-service-poster-templateView licensePartly finished open hearth furnaces and stacks for a steel mill under construction which will soon be producing vitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508112/photo-image-construction-scenery-skyFree Image from public domain licenseWoodworking workshop poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038986/woodworking-workshop-poster-templateView licenseSteel and concrete go into place rapidly as a new steel mill takes form, Columbia Steel Co., Geneva, Utah. The new plant…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505957/photo-image-construction-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseSafety vest mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14088444/safety-vest-mockup-editable-designView licenseServicing one of the floodlights that turn night into day at the big construction operations for a new steel plant which…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508867/photo-image-construction-plant-faceFree Image from public domain licenseArchitecture logo Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064114/architecture-logo-facebook-post-templateView licenseServicing one of the floodlights that turn night into day at the big construction operations for a new steel plant which…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505703/photo-image-construction-plant-faceFree Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926894/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Steel and concrete go into place rapidly as a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339946/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063979/construction-facebook-post-templateView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Setting a pipe with a derrick during the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339653/image-person-public-domain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseHome renovation service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14561212/home-renovation-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseColumbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Constructing a building on the site of a new steel mill which will soon turn out…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339647/image-person-sky-woodFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction services Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063978/construction-services-facebook-post-templateView licenseColumbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Steel and concrete go into place rapidly as a new steel mill takes form. The new…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339918/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926923/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Steel and concrete go into place rapidly as a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339668/image-cloud-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseTravel blog Youtube cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12561337/travel-blog-youtube-cover-template-editable-designView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Steel and concrete go into place rapidly as a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338971/image-plant-people-skyFree Image from public domain licenseCreativity in children poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714285/creativity-children-poster-templateView licenseColumbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Steel and concrete go into place rapidly as a new steel mill takes form. The new…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339023/image-plant-people-skyFree Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926857/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Setting a pipe with a derrick during the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338992/image-person-sky-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926839/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView licenseColumbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Drag lines are working day and night excavating for the building of open hearth…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307865/image-cloud-person-skyFree Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926806/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView licenseColumbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Bulldozer operator who helps in the construction of a new steel mill which will make…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339083/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMan engineer wearing helmet, editable aesthetic illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527053/man-engineer-wearing-helmet-editable-aesthetic-illustrationView licenseColumbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Setting a pipe with a derrick during the construction of a new steel mill which will…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339937/image-person-sky-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseIndian engineer writing on a paper clipboard, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14998121/indian-engineer-writing-paper-clipboard-editable-remix-designView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Metal casings for concrete piles that will…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339943/image-person-sky-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926907/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView licenseColumbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Draglines are working day and night excavating for the building of open hearth…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339104/image-cloud-person-skyFree Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926925/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView licenseColumbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Draglines are working day and night excavating for the building of open hearth…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12308139/image-person-sky-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926867/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView licenseColumbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Steel and concrete go into place rapidly as a new steel mill takes form. The new…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339931/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926847/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Partly finished open hearth furnaces and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339932/image-person-sky-mountainFree Image from public domain license