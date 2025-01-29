rawpixel
Constructing a building on the site of a new steel mill which will soon turn out steel for the war needs, Columbia Steel…
Partly finished open hearth furnaces and stacks for a steel mill under construction which will soon be producing vitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508112/photo-image-construction-scenery-skyFree Image from public domain license
Steel and concrete go into place rapidly as a new steel mill takes form, Columbia Steel Co., Geneva, Utah. The new plant…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505957/photo-image-construction-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Servicing one of the floodlights that turn night into day at the big construction operations for a new steel plant which…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508867/photo-image-construction-plant-faceFree Image from public domain license
Servicing one of the floodlights that turn night into day at the big construction operations for a new steel plant which…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505703/photo-image-construction-plant-faceFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Steel and concrete go into place rapidly as a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339946/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Setting a pipe with a derrick during the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339653/image-person-public-domain-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Constructing a building on the site of a new steel mill which will soon turn out…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339647/image-person-sky-woodFree Image from public domain license
Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Steel and concrete go into place rapidly as a new steel mill takes form. The new…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339918/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Steel and concrete go into place rapidly as a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339668/image-cloud-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Steel and concrete go into place rapidly as a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338971/image-plant-people-skyFree Image from public domain license
Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Steel and concrete go into place rapidly as a new steel mill takes form. The new…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339023/image-plant-people-skyFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Setting a pipe with a derrick during the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338992/image-person-sky-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Drag lines are working day and night excavating for the building of open hearth…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307865/image-cloud-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Bulldozer operator who helps in the construction of a new steel mill which will make…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339083/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Setting a pipe with a derrick during the construction of a new steel mill which will…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339937/image-person-sky-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Metal casings for concrete piles that will…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339943/image-person-sky-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Draglines are working day and night excavating for the building of open hearth…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339104/image-cloud-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Draglines are working day and night excavating for the building of open hearth…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12308139/image-person-sky-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Steel and concrete go into place rapidly as a new steel mill takes form. The new…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339931/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Partly finished open hearth furnaces and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339932/image-person-sky-mountainFree Image from public domain license