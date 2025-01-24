rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Southland Paper mill, Kraft (chemical) pulp used in making newsprint, Lufkin, Texas
Save
Edit Image
paperblue skyskywoodbuildingsmokevintagefactory
Air pollution, global warming, digital remix, editable design
Air pollution, global warming, digital remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589979/air-pollution-global-warming-digital-remix-editable-designView license
Southland Paper mill, Kraft (chemical) pulp used in making newsprint, Lufkin, Texas
Southland Paper mill, Kraft (chemical) pulp used in making newsprint, Lufkin, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507989/photo-image-paper-sky-smokeFree Image from public domain license
Air pollution, global warming, digital remix, editable design
Air pollution, global warming, digital remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9592546/air-pollution-global-warming-digital-remix-editable-designView license
Southland Paper mill, Kraft (chemical) pulp used in making newsprint, Lufkin, Texas
Southland Paper mill, Kraft (chemical) pulp used in making newsprint, Lufkin, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505418/photo-image-paper-blue-sky-constructionFree Image from public domain license
Surreal polluted environment background, smokes from factory remix, editable design
Surreal polluted environment background, smokes from factory remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912501/png-abstract-aesthetic-agricultureView license
Southland Paper Co., Kraft pulp mill under construction, Lufkin, Texas
Southland Paper Co., Kraft pulp mill under construction, Lufkin, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508157/southland-paper-co-kraft-pulp-mill-under-construction-lufkin-texasFree Image from public domain license
Surreal polluted environment background, smokes from factory remix, editable design
Surreal polluted environment background, smokes from factory remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912504/png-abstract-aesthetic-agricultureView license
Houses and factories
Houses and factories
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505907/houses-and-factoriesFree Image from public domain license
Stag animal aesthetic background, surreal environment remix, editable design
Stag animal aesthetic background, surreal environment remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8911911/stag-animal-aesthetic-background-surreal-environment-remix-editable-designView license
Smoke stacks
Smoke stacks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503903/smoke-stacksFree Image from public domain license
Stag animal aesthetic background, surreal environment remix, editable design
Stag animal aesthetic background, surreal environment remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8911910/stag-animal-aesthetic-background-surreal-environment-remix-editable-designView license
Melted sulphur from the wells pouring into relay station, Freeport Sulphur Co., Hoskins Mound, Texas
Melted sulphur from the wells pouring into relay station, Freeport Sulphur Co., Hoskins Mound, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508469/photo-image-person-building-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Stag animal aesthetic phone wallpaper, surreal environment remix, editable design
Stag animal aesthetic phone wallpaper, surreal environment remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8911909/png-abstract-aesthetic-agricultureView license
Iron ore piles and blast furnaces, Carnegie-Illinois Steel Corporation mill in Etna, Pennsylvania
Iron ore piles and blast furnaces, Carnegie-Illinois Steel Corporation mill in Etna, Pennsylvania
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505764/photo-image-blue-sky-plantFree Image from public domain license
Stag animal aesthetic computer wallpaper, surreal environment remix, editable design
Stag animal aesthetic computer wallpaper, surreal environment remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8911908/png-abstract-aesthetic-agricultureView license
Smoke stack of TVA chemical plant where elemental phosphorus is made, vicinity of Muscle Shoals, Alabama
Smoke stack of TVA chemical plant where elemental phosphorus is made, vicinity of Muscle Shoals, Alabama
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503302/photo-image-clouds-blue-sky-plantFree Image from public domain license
Surreal polluted environment HD wallpaper, smokes from factory background, editable design
Surreal polluted environment HD wallpaper, smokes from factory background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912494/png-abstract-aesthetic-agricultureView license
Smoke stacks
Smoke stacks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506241/smoke-stacksFree Image from public domain license
Surreal polluted environment phone wallpaper, smokes from factory background, editable design
Surreal polluted environment phone wallpaper, smokes from factory background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912512/png-abstract-aesthetic-agricultureView license
Near the waterfront, New Bedford, Mass.
Near the waterfront, New Bedford, Mass.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502964/near-the-waterfront-new-bedford-massFree Image from public domain license
Factory pollution, global warming, digital remix, editable design
Factory pollution, global warming, digital remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9587801/factory-pollution-global-warming-digital-remix-editable-designView license
Industrial refinery with smokestacks.
Industrial refinery with smokestacks.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17361687/industrial-refinery-with-smokestacksView license
Factory pollution, global warming, digital remix, editable design
Factory pollution, global warming, digital remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9592528/factory-pollution-global-warming-digital-remix-editable-designView license
Smoke stacks
Smoke stacks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503533/smoke-stacksFree Image from public domain license
Factory poster template, editable text and design
Factory poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11528015/factory-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich. General view showing tank which stores gas from the coke…
Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich. General view showing tank which stores gas from the coke…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504514/photo-image-plant-building-smokeFree Image from public domain license
Air pollution campaign Instagram post template, editable text
Air pollution campaign Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12583712/air-pollution-campaign-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Copper mining and sulfuric acid plant, Copperhill, Tenn.
Copper mining and sulfuric acid plant, Copperhill, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502674/copper-mining-and-sulfuric-acid-plant-copperhill-tennFree Image from public domain license
Air pollution Facebook post template
Air pollution Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037706/air-pollution-facebook-post-templateView license
Busy stacks give evidence of all-out war production effort at a plant of Owens-Corning Fiberglass Corporation, Akron, Ohio
Busy stacks give evidence of all-out war production effort at a plant of Owens-Corning Fiberglass Corporation, Akron, Ohio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504368/photo-image-cloud-plant-skyFree Image from public domain license
Swimming turtle environment desktop wallpaper, polluted water remix, editable design
Swimming turtle environment desktop wallpaper, polluted water remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8917801/png-aesthetic-collage-elements-air-pollutionView license
Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich. Coal pusher apparatus with coal storage
Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich. Coal pusher apparatus with coal storage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508843/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Swimming turtle environment background, polluted water remix, editable design
Swimming turtle environment background, polluted water remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8917792/swimming-turtle-environment-background-polluted-water-remix-editable-designView license
Industrial area in Massachusetts, possibly around New Bedford
Industrial area in Massachusetts, possibly around New Bedford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7500939/industrial-area-massachusetts-possibly-around-new-bedfordFree Image from public domain license
Swimming turtle environment background, polluted water remix, editable design
Swimming turtle environment background, polluted water remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8917781/swimming-turtle-environment-background-polluted-water-remix-editable-designView license
Sulphur vat 60 feet high, Freeport Sulphur Co., Hoskins Mound, Texas
Sulphur vat 60 feet high, Freeport Sulphur Co., Hoskins Mound, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504652/sulphur-vat-feet-high-freeport-sulphur-co-hoskins-mound-texasFree Image from public domain license
Smart factory Instagram post template, editable text
Smart factory Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614982/smart-factory-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Copper mining and sulfuric acid plant, Copperhill, Tenn.
Copper mining and sulfuric acid plant, Copperhill, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508015/copper-mining-and-sulfuric-acid-plant-copperhill-tennFree Image from public domain license
Pollution Facebook post template
Pollution Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037842/pollution-facebook-post-templateView license
Industrial town in Massachusetts, possibly New Bedford
Industrial town in Massachusetts, possibly New Bedford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502421/industrial-town-massachusetts-possibly-new-bedfordFree Image from public domain license