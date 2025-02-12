Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageplantpersonfruitmanvintagefactoryworld warpublic domainCo-op orange packing plant, Redlands, Calif. Workman is doing the preliminary sorting, picking out the discards. Santa Fe tripView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 931 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6739 x 5229 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseGrading oranges at a co-op orange packing plant, Redlands, Calif. Santa Fe triphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506775/grading-oranges-co-op-orange-packing-plant-redlands-calif-santa-tripFree Image from public domain licenseRegret quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632484/regret-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseGrading oranges at a co-op orange packing plant, Redlands, Calif. Santa Fe triphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504958/grading-oranges-co-op-orange-packing-plant-redlands-calif-santa-tripFree Image from public domain licenseMake love not war Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451318/make-love-not-war-instagram-post-templateView licensePacking oranges at a co-op orange packing plant, Redlands, Calif. Santa Fe R.R. triphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504143/photo-image-plant-person-fruitFree Image from public domain licenseCall for peace Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451296/call-for-peace-instagram-post-templateView licenseDrying oranges at a co-op orange packing plant, Redlands, Calif. Santa Fe R.R. triphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506326/photo-image-plant-fruit-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640849/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseGrowers bringing in their crop to a co-op orange packing plant, Redlands, Calif. Santa Fe R.R. triphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506167/photo-image-plant-wood-personFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseLoading oranges into a refrigerator car at a co-op orange packing plant, Redlands, Calif. Santa Fe R.R. triphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506270/photo-image-plant-wooden-personFree Image from public domain licenseHiring poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAutomatic dumper at the co-op orange packing plant, Redlands, Calif. Santa Fe triphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508125/photo-image-plant-wooden-personFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640777/d-day-anniversary-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseWashing oranges at an orange packing co-op, Redlands, Calif. Santa Fe R.R. triphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502283/washing-oranges-orange-packing-co-op-redlands-calif-santa-rr-tripFree Image from public domain licenseStop air pollution, American, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11910109/stop-air-pollution-american-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseLoading oranges into refrigerator car at a co-op orange packing planthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508017/loading-oranges-into-refrigerator-car-co-op-orange-packing-plantFree Image from public domain licenseFrench climate protest, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896645/french-climate-protest-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseOperating a machine for putting tops on crates at a co-op orange packing plant, Redlands, Calif. Santa Fe R.R. triphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504366/photo-image-plant-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseHiring blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508477/hiring-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseClerk in one of the stock rooms of North American Aviation, Inc., checking to see if the proper numbers of parts were…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505755/photo-image-plant-plane-faceFree Image from public domain licensePrint factory poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817809/print-factory-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA girl riveting machine operator at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant joins sections of wing ribs to reinforce the inner…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502958/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038938/war-blog-banner-templateView licenseSorting and packing tomatoes at the Yauco Cooperative Tomato Growers Association, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502812/photo-image-wooden-person-fruitFree Image from public domain licenseWorld peace day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10386992/world-peace-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAn employee in the drill-press section of North American's huge machine shop runs mounting holes in a large dural casting…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504620/photo-image-plant-plane-faceFree Image from public domain licensePNG element stop air pollution, American, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903745/png-element-stop-air-pollution-american-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseJoseph Klesken washing up after a day's work at the rip tracks at Proviso yards of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502162/photo-image-hand-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632488/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseWorking on the cylinder of a locomotive at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, 40th Street shops…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503338/photo-image-person-man-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587479/vote-now-instagram-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSpreading asbestos mixture on boiler of a locomotive at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, 40th Street…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508538/photo-image-dog-construction-animalFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926857/hiring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFruit inspection process illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19321013/fruit-inspection-process-illustrationView licenseD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640374/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licensePNG Fruit inspection process illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18921634/png-fruit-inspection-process-illustrationView licenseWorld peace day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777296/world-peace-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseSheet metal parts are numbered with this pneumatic numbering machine in North American's sheet metal department, North…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503164/photo-image-people-building-manFree Image from public domain license