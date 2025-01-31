rawpixel
Santa Fe R.R. freight train about to leave for the West Coast from Corwith yard, Chicago, Ill.
Santa Fe RR freight train about to leave for the West Coast from Corwith yard, Chicago, Ill., Santa Fe R.R. trip
Santa Fe RR freight train about to leave for the West Coast from Corwith yard, Chicago, Ill., Santa Fe R.R. trip
Free Image from public domain license
Locomotive in a railroad yard, Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western RR (), near Chicago, Ill.()
Locomotive in a railroad yard, Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western RR (), near Chicago, Ill.()
Free Image from public domain license
A train pulling out of the freight house at C & NW RR's Proviso() yard, Chicago, Ill.
A train pulling out of the freight house at C & NW RR's Proviso() yard, Chicago, Ill.
Free Image from public domain license
C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, a general view of a classification yard at Proviso Yard, Chicago, Ill.
C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, a general view of a classification yard at Proviso Yard, Chicago, Ill.
Free Image from public domain license
A general view of a classification yard at C & NW RR's Proviso() yard, Chicago, Ill.
A general view of a classification yard at C & NW RR's Proviso() yard, Chicago, Ill.
Free Image from public domain license
Locomotives lined up for coal, sand and water at the coaling station in the 40th Street yard of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago…
Locomotives lined up for coal, sand and water at the coaling station in the 40th Street yard of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago…
Free Image from public domain license
Cleaning an engine near the roundhouse, C. M. St. P. & P. R.R., Bensenville, Ill.
Cleaning an engine near the roundhouse, C. M. St. P. & P. R.R., Bensenville, Ill.
Free Image from public domain license
Locomotives over the ash pit at the roundhouse and coaling station at the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western…
Locomotives over the ash pit at the roundhouse and coaling station at the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western…
Free Image from public domain license
Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad locomotive shops, Chicago, Ill.
Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad locomotive shops, Chicago, Ill.
Free Image from public domain license
Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe railroad conductor George E. Burton and engineer J.W. Edwards comparing time before pulling…
Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe railroad conductor George E. Burton and engineer J.W. Edwards comparing time before pulling…
Free Image from public domain license
General view of one of the classification yards of the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western Railroad, Chicago, Ill.
General view of one of the classification yards of the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western Railroad, Chicago, Ill.
Free Image from public domain license
Illinois Central R.R., Chicago, Ill. Vernon Brower, riding the foot board of a diesel switch engine at the South Water…
Illinois Central R.R., Chicago, Ill. Vernon Brower, riding the foot board of a diesel switch engine at the South Water…
Free Image from public domain license
Working on the boiler of a locomotive at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad…
Working on the boiler of a locomotive at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad…
Free Image from public domain license
C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad; locomotives in the roundhouse at Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad; locomotives in the roundhouse at Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
Free Image from public domain license
General view of the hump yard at Proviso yard, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.
General view of the hump yard at Proviso yard, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.
Free Image from public domain license
General view of part of the south Water street freight depot of the Illinois Central Railroad, Chicago, Ill. A C and O R.R.…
General view of part of the south Water street freight depot of the Illinois Central Railroad, Chicago, Ill. A C and O R.R.…
Free Image from public domain license
Indiana Harbor Belt RR, switch engine in yard near Calumet park stockyards, Calumet City (near Chicago), Ill.
Indiana Harbor Belt RR, switch engine in yard near Calumet park stockyards, Calumet City (near Chicago), Ill.
Free Image from public domain license
Trucks unloading at the inbound freight house of the Illinois Central Railroad, South Water Street freight terminal…
Trucks unloading at the inbound freight house of the Illinois Central Railroad, South Water Street freight terminal…
Free Image from public domain license
C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, working on a locomotive at the 40th Street railroad shops, Chicago, Ill.
C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, working on a locomotive at the 40th Street railroad shops, Chicago, Ill.
Free Image from public domain license
General view of part of the South Water Street freight depot of the Illinois Central Railroad, Chicago, Ill.
General view of part of the South Water Street freight depot of the Illinois Central Railroad, Chicago, Ill.
Free Image from public domain license