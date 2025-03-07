rawpixel
Backyard of tenant's home, Marcella Plantation, Mileston, Miss. Delta
Rustic cottage element set, editable design
Marcella Plantation, Mileston, Miss.
Rustic cottage element set, editable design
Marcella Plantation, Mileston, Miss.
Rustic cottage element set, editable design
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Day laborers come in cars and trucks to pick cotton on Marcella Plantation, Mileston…
Cabin homes Instagram post template, editable text
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Day laborers by cotton house after picking cotton on Marcella Plantation, Mileston…
Resort voucher template
Day laborers by cotton house after picking cotton on Marcella Plantation, Mileston, Mississippi Delta, Mississippi. Sourced…
Lake house Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Riding boss checking off cotton brought in by pickers, Marcella Plantation, Mileston, Mississippi Delta, Mississippi.…
Cabin homes blog banner template
Mr. Jones, one of the owners of Marcella Plantation, weighing in cotton by cotton house in field, Mileston, Mississippi…
Sign mockup, editable design
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Day laborers come in cars and trucks to pick cotton on Marcella Plantation, Mileston…
Resort voucher template
Day laborers carrying sacks of cotton from field to cotton house to be weighed, Marcella Plantation, Mileston, Mississippi…
Traditional farming Instagram post template, editable text
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Day laborers carrying sacks of cotton from field to cotton house to be weighed…
Storm Instagram post template, editable text
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Mr. Jones, one of the owners of Marcella Plantation, weighing in cotton by cotton…
Farming crisis Instagram post template, editable text
Day laborers carrying sacks of cotton from field to cotton house to be weighed, Marcella Plantation, Mileston, Mississippi…
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Day laborers carrying sacks of cotton from field to cotton house to be weighed…
Solitude poster template
Day laborers carrying sacks of cotton from field to cotton house to be weighed, Marcella Plantation, Mileston, Mississippi…
Real estate, aesthetic illustration, editable design
Taking cotton out of the cotton house and putting it on the wagon to be taken to the gin. Marcella Plantation Mileston…
Norway travel guide book cover template
Day laborer carrying sack of cotton from field to cotton house to be weighed, Marcella Plantation, Mileston, Mississippi…
Real estate, aesthetic illustration, editable design
school, Marcella Plantation. Mileston, Mississippi Delta, Mississippi. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Beach holiday blog banner template
Interior of tenant's home on Marcella Plantation. Mileston, Mississippi Delta, Mississippi. Sourced from the Library of…
Traditional farming poster template, editable text and design
Stockbarns with cotton field in foreground. Marcella Plantation, Mileston, Mississippi Delta, Mississippi. Sourced from the…
Charity Instagram post template, editable text
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: es shooting craps behind tenant house, disposing of their cotton money on Saturday…
