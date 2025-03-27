rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Couples at square dance, McIntosh County, Oklahoma
Save
Edit Image
facepeoplemanvintagepublic domainportraitclothingadult
Vintage Effect
Vintage Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537315/vintage-effectView license
Scene at square dance, McIntosh county, Oklahoma
Scene at square dance, McIntosh county, Oklahoma
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502552/scene-square-dance-mcintosh-county-oklahomaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remix
Vintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789098/vintage-astronomer-man-galaxy-editable-remixView license
Round dance between squares at dance in McIntosh County, Oklahoma
Round dance between squares at dance in McIntosh County, Oklahoma
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503067/round-dance-between-squares-dance-mcintosh-county-oklahomaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage marketer png, target & dart board editable remix
Vintage marketer png, target & dart board editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781969/vintage-marketer-png-target-dart-board-editable-remixView license
Scene at square dance in rural home in McIntosh County, Oklahoma
Scene at square dance in rural home in McIntosh County, Oklahoma
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501512/scene-square-dance-rural-home-mcintosh-county-oklahomaFree Image from public domain license
Financial investment businessman, business growth editable remix
Financial investment businessman, business growth editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789080/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView license
Scene at square dance, McIntosh County, Oklahoma
Scene at square dance, McIntosh County, Oklahoma
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501537/scene-square-dance-mcintosh-county-oklahomaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage teacher png, book education editable remix
Vintage teacher png, book education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781822/vintage-teacher-png-book-education-editable-remixView license
Orchestra during intermission at square dance; notice sweated shirt of host, McIntosh County, Oklahoma
Orchestra during intermission at square dance; notice sweated shirt of host, McIntosh County, Oklahoma
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502496/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Creative innovative man, light bulb editable remix
Creative innovative man, light bulb editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791412/creative-innovative-man-light-bulb-editable-remixView license
Orchestra at square dance in McIntosh County, Oklahoma
Orchestra at square dance in McIntosh County, Oklahoma
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502873/orchestra-square-dance-mcintosh-county-oklahomaFree Image from public domain license
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912986/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView license
Children asleep on bed during square dance, McIntosh County, Okla.
Children asleep on bed during square dance, McIntosh County, Okla.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506613/children-asleep-bed-during-square-dance-mcintosh-county-oklaFree Image from public domain license
Financial investment businessman, business growth editable remix
Financial investment businessman, business growth editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784003/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView license
Delta County Fair, Colorado
Delta County Fair, Colorado
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508090/delta-county-fair-coloradoFree Image from public domain license
Creative innovative man, light bulb editable remix
Creative innovative man, light bulb editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9793531/creative-innovative-man-light-bulb-editable-remixView license
Winner at the Delta County Fair, Colorado
Winner at the Delta County Fair, Colorado
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501230/winner-the-delta-county-fair-coloradoFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Effect
Vintage Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511600/vintage-effectView license
Distributing surplus commodities, St. Johns, Ariz.
Distributing surplus commodities, St. Johns, Ariz.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503052/distributing-surplus-commodities-st-johns-arizFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740734/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Elderly farm woman at meeting of home demonstration club. McIntosh County, Oklahoma by Russell Lee
Elderly farm woman at meeting of home demonstration club. McIntosh County, Oklahoma by Russell Lee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12146088/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Senior couple using a digital device in a living room
Senior couple using a digital device in a living room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900908/senior-couple-using-digital-device-living-roomView license
Crowd eating free barbeque dinner at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair
Crowd eating free barbeque dinner at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502482/crowd-eating-free-barbeque-dinner-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain license
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915573/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView license
Grace was said before the barbeque was served at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair
Grace was said before the barbeque was served at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502701/grace-was-said-before-the-barbeque-was-served-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain license
Senior couple using a digital device in a living room
Senior couple using a digital device in a living room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900679/senior-couple-using-digital-device-living-roomView license
Children of white tenant farmer in their home in McIntosh County, Oklahoma by Russell Lee
Children of white tenant farmer in their home in McIntosh County, Oklahoma by Russell Lee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12176336/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Creative innovative man, light bulb editable remix
Creative innovative man, light bulb editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791413/creative-innovative-man-light-bulb-editable-remixView license
President and secretary of home demonstration club. McIntosh County, Oklahoma by Russell Lee
President and secretary of home demonstration club. McIntosh County, Oklahoma by Russell Lee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12146005/image-face-paper-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Senior couple using a digital device in a living room
Senior couple using a digital device in a living room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900789/senior-couple-using-digital-device-living-roomView license
Distributing surplus commodities, St. Johns, Ariz.
Distributing surplus commodities, St. Johns, Ariz.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502498/distributing-surplus-commodities-st-johns-arizFree Image from public domain license
Creative innovative man, light bulb editable remix
Creative innovative man, light bulb editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781967/creative-innovative-man-light-bulb-editable-remixView license
Delta County Fair, Colorado
Delta County Fair, Colorado
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501336/delta-county-fair-coloradoFree Image from public domain license
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913105/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Members of home demonstration club enumerating repairs and improvements made to their…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Members of home demonstration club enumerating repairs and improvements made to their…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12146094/image-people-art-bookFree Image from public domain license
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915545/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView license
Crates of peaches being gathered from pickers to be hauled to the shipping shed, Delta County, Colo.
Crates of peaches being gathered from pickers to be hauled to the shipping shed, Delta County, Colo.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505987/photo-image-horses-animal-plantFree Image from public domain license
Senior couple using a digital device in a living room
Senior couple using a digital device in a living room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900792/senior-couple-using-digital-device-living-roomView license
Refreshments at close of meeting of home demonstration club. McIntosh County, Oklahoma by Russell Lee
Refreshments at close of meeting of home demonstration club. McIntosh County, Oklahoma by Russell Lee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12144604/image-flower-plant-peopleFree Image from public domain license