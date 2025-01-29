rawpixel
Fruit wagon at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair. There is no fruit grown in this section and the people depend on outside…
Fresh apples poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600059/fresh-apples-poster-templateView license
Fruit wagon at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502501/fruit-wagon-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain license
Red apples recipes blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12377638/red-apples-recipes-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Initial pin souvenirs at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502898/initial-pin-souvenirs-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain license
Red apples recipes Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12379253/red-apples-recipes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Exhibit of crops and vegetables at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508531/exhibit-crops-and-vegetables-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain license
Organic farming Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499446/organic-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Mr. Leatherman, homesteader, with his work burros in front of his barn, Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502048/photo-image-dog-horse-animalsFree Image from public domain license
Fresh apples blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492738/fresh-apples-blog-banner-templateView license
Pie Town, New Mexico, ... at the fair
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506543/pie-town-new-mexico-the-fairFree Image from public domain license
Fruit poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600078/fruit-poster-templateView license
Rodeo at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501629/rodeo-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain license
Pear border, vintage illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103552/pear-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView license
Group of homesteaders in front of the bean house which was used for exhibit hall at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502474/photo-image-face-wooden-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Apple jam label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563393/apple-jam-label-template-editable-designView license
The school at Pie Town, New Mexico is held in the Farm Bureau building, which was constructed by cooperative effort
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501591/photo-image-clouds-trees-skyFree Image from public domain license
Potato farming Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499391/potato-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Dugout house of Faro Caudill, homesteader with Mt. Allegro in the background, Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501667/photo-image-background-plant-treeFree Image from public domain license
Apple cider vinegar label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14554394/apple-cider-vinegar-label-template-editable-designView license
Mr. Leatherman, homesteader, coming out of his dugout home, Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505426/photo-image-trees-sky-woodenFree Image from public domain license
Pear border, vintage illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103549/pear-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView license
People at the Fair, Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502516/people-the-fair-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Apricot border, vintage illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103518/apricot-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView license
Son of Jim Norris, homesteader, tying corn into bundles, Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503057/son-jim-norris-homesteader-tying-corn-into-bundles-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Apricot border, vintage illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103517/apricot-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView license
Bill Stagg, homesteader, in front of his barn, Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503046/bill-stagg-homesteader-front-his-barn-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Pear border desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103551/pear-border-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
School at Pie Town, New Mexico is held at the Farm Bureau Building
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501613/school-pie-town-new-mexico-held-the-farm-bureau-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Fresh apples Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540457/fresh-apples-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Tying a ribbon on a calf's tail was one of the feature attractions at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair rodeo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501735/photo-image-grass-cow-animalFree Image from public domain license
Pear border, vintage illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761142/pear-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView license
Friends meeting at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501596/friends-meeting-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain license
Pear border desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761146/pear-border-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Jack Whinery and Jim Norris, homesteaders, looking at roots of stalk of corn, Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501790/photo-image-plants-person-menFree Image from public domain license
Rose and orange border, vintage illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11747424/rose-and-orange-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView license
Garden adjacent to the dugout home of Jack Whinery, homesteader, Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506084/photo-image-plant-tree-skyFree Image from public domain license
Apple blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492739/apple-blog-banner-templateView license
Jim Norris, homesteader, cutting a head of cabbage, Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501692/jim-norris-homesteader-cutting-head-cabbage-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Apples Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492737/apples-instagram-post-templateView license
Homesteader and his children eating barbeque at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501722/homesteader-and-his-children-eating-barbeque-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain license