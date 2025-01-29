Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagetreespeoplefruitbuildingvintagehutnatureapplesFruit wagon at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair. There is no fruit grown in this section and the people depend on outside truckers to bring it inView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 852 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5481 x 3891 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFresh apples poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600059/fresh-apples-poster-templateView licenseFruit wagon at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502501/fruit-wagon-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain licenseRed apples recipes blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12377638/red-apples-recipes-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseInitial pin souvenirs at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502898/initial-pin-souvenirs-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain licenseRed apples recipes Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12379253/red-apples-recipes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseExhibit of crops and vegetables at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508531/exhibit-crops-and-vegetables-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic farming Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499446/organic-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMr. Leatherman, homesteader, with his work burros in front of his barn, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502048/photo-image-dog-horse-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseFresh apples blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492738/fresh-apples-blog-banner-templateView licensePie Town, New Mexico, ... at the fairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506543/pie-town-new-mexico-the-fairFree Image from public domain licenseFruit poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600078/fruit-poster-templateView licenseRodeo at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501629/rodeo-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain licensePear border, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103552/pear-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licenseGroup of homesteaders in front of the bean house which was used for exhibit hall at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502474/photo-image-face-wooden-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseApple jam label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563393/apple-jam-label-template-editable-designView licenseThe school at Pie Town, New Mexico is held in the Farm Bureau building, which was constructed by cooperative efforthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501591/photo-image-clouds-trees-skyFree Image from public domain licensePotato farming Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499391/potato-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDugout house of Faro Caudill, homesteader with Mt. Allegro in the background, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501667/photo-image-background-plant-treeFree Image from public domain licenseApple cider vinegar label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14554394/apple-cider-vinegar-label-template-editable-designView licenseMr. Leatherman, homesteader, coming out of his dugout home, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505426/photo-image-trees-sky-woodenFree Image from public domain licensePear border, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103549/pear-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licensePeople at the Fair, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502516/people-the-fair-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseApricot border, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103518/apricot-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licenseSon of Jim Norris, homesteader, tying corn into bundles, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503057/son-jim-norris-homesteader-tying-corn-into-bundles-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseApricot border, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103517/apricot-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licenseBill Stagg, homesteader, in front of his barn, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503046/bill-stagg-homesteader-front-his-barn-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licensePear border desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103551/pear-border-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseSchool at Pie Town, New Mexico is held at the Farm Bureau Buildinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501613/school-pie-town-new-mexico-held-the-farm-bureau-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseFresh apples Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540457/fresh-apples-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTying a ribbon on a calf's tail was one of the feature attractions at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair rodeohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501735/photo-image-grass-cow-animalFree Image from public domain licensePear border, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761142/pear-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licenseFriends meeting at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501596/friends-meeting-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain licensePear border desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761146/pear-border-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseJack Whinery and Jim Norris, homesteaders, looking at roots of stalk of corn, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501790/photo-image-plants-person-menFree Image from public domain licenseRose and orange border, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11747424/rose-and-orange-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licenseGarden adjacent to the dugout home of Jack Whinery, homesteader, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506084/photo-image-plant-tree-skyFree Image from public domain licenseApple blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492739/apple-blog-banner-templateView licenseJim Norris, homesteader, cutting a head of cabbage, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501692/jim-norris-homesteader-cutting-head-cabbage-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseApples Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492737/apples-instagram-post-templateView licenseHomesteader and his children eating barbeque at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501722/homesteader-and-his-children-eating-barbeque-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain license